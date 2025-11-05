5 Things To Consider Before Buying A Robot Vacuum

Although they all share a common purpose, the price you can expect to pay for a robot vacuum varies considerably. At the cheapest end of the market, it's possible to get a robot vacuum for under $150, while high-end devices can carry retail prices of over $1,500. In between those extremes, there are a wide range of mid-range devices on offer, each of which will offer a slightly different combination of features.

High-end vacuums generally tend to feature better obstacle avoidance systems and better self-cleaning capabilities. In turn, that means they often require less maintenance and assistance than a cheap robot vacuum. Many also offer greater levels of routine customization.

If your budget is flexible, you can decide which features matter the most and which aren't worth the additional price premium. If you have a tighter budget, it's potentially worth waiting for something more capable to be discounted, as they can frequently be found on sale at major retailers.

To take an example, one affordable option we were impressed by is the Roborock Q7 M5+, which our reviewer found to be capable enough to deal with a mix of dirt and pet hair. It retails for $429.99, but at the time of writing, it's available on Amazon for $259.99.