Robovac Cat Showdown: MOVA V50 Ultra Complete Tested In Real Kitty Conditions

Not too long ago I looked at the Roborock Q7 M5+, calling it "a good place to start" for robot vacuum newbies as well as a possible upgrade for those who might already have one in their home. I still stand by that, but I also have to admit that the Mova V50 Ultra Complete is an incredible piece of automated cleaning hardware that eclipses the more budget-friendly Q7 M5+ in every way — except price, of course.

The Mova V50 Ultra Complete, provided by Mova for this review, is a top-tier sort of robot vacuum (that also mops), with a price that matches its capabilities. To be completely honest, the device's $1399 price tag make me a bit skeptical at first. It's "just" a robot vacuum, after all. What could possibly justify costing more than double — or even triple — similar devices from other major robot mop and vacuum brands selling for under $1000? Or even under $500 in some cases?

Turns out it's no big mystery: This is just another example of "you get what you pay for." And that hefty cost gets you a lot of robot mop and vacuum. To the point that I'm not entirely sure I (not to mention my cats), will be able to go back to anything simpler.