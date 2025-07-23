Roborock Q7 M5+ Review: An Affordable Robot Vacuum Made For Everyone

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A few years ago I considered robot vacuums to be a handy but extravagant tool that I could never justify purchasing; now I don't know that I can go back to a time when I didn't have one of these little helpers rolling across my floor. Up until recently I still considered them too expensive for the average person — and most of them still are. But along came Roborock with a device called Q7 M5+ with a just-the-basics angle on the bot. Could the Q7 M5+ be the one to finally make robotic vacuum assistance accessible to the masses? Based solely on the spec sheet and the price — I thought maybe.

Honestly, though, at first I was expecting something pretty much on par with the robot vacuums I've worked with in the past — this one's not particularly expensive, which suggested to me that it'd probably cut corners in some way or another. It only took a couple of days for those initial biases to melt away, leaving me thoroughly impressed. Much like my first experiences with this product category initially opened my eyes to the convenience of autonomous vacuum cleaners, this one made me realize just how much better that convenience can be. There's a lot of nuance to go over, but the short version is that the Q7 M5+ (provided by Roborock for this review) is better than any other robot vacuum I've experienced — by a wide margin.