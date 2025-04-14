How The Roborock Saros Z70 Solves The Biggest Problem With Robot Vacuums

Sponsored Content. The sponsor may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

I love the idea of robot vacuums, but unfortunately, the reality of them falls short of that idea. The premise is simple — a robot drives itself around, under, and through your living room, sucking up dirt and debris and keeping the floor clean. It can even do this multiple times throughout the week to keep things even cleaner than you could, unless of course you have a housekeeper.

But the reality is that while robot vacuums can do a great job at keeping your floor clean of dust and dirt, it's the bigger things that cause the headaches. I have reviewed robot vacuums in the past, but I found that the work I have to put in to keep a floor clean enough for the robot to do its work is not worth it. I have two kids and two dogs, and none of them pick up after themselves. We can discuss my lack of parenting skills another time, but suffice to say, I'm not alone here.

So, when I saw the Roborock Saros Z70 with OmniGrip at CES use a robotic arm to pick up some loose slippers laying around the floor — needless to say, I was intrigued. Now that Roborock is launching the Saros Z70, I was able to go hands on and see it in more of a casual setting. Here's what I found out.

