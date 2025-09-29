This Budget Flagship Robot Vacuum Mop Is Worth It (If Your Timing Is Right)

Unboxing the M14 Plus is exceedingly simple, as it's largely put together and ready to go right away. The docking station is mostly assembled, with items such as its water containers and dust bag already in place. All that's needed to get the physical part of the vacuum going is to snap the ramp and side brush in place and remove some protective wrapping.

After downloading the Yeedi app and creating an account, it walks you through the steps to set up the software. It clearly instructs you to remove the top cover of the vacuum to turn on the robot, scan a QR code, and press another button to pair the device via Bluetooth.

In theory, this process should have been exceedingly simple, and it is if everything goes according to plan. Unfortunately, I ran into an error immediately after connecting it to my wireless network. It would fail at the binding step, and this issue led me down an hour-long rabbit hole of looking for answers. Nothing seemed to work. I messed around with my network settings, powered off the robot vacuum and base station, deleted the app, and even tried installing the app on another phone.

At the end of it all, resetting the vacuum to its default settings did the trick. It's a simple fix of pressing the same button you're asked to use to pair the vacuum, except you need to hold it for more than five seconds. After resetting the robot, it paired instantly, the binding issue disappeared, and I was ready to move forward. It was a frustrating experience, but luckily, that was the only significant software issue that popped up during my testing.