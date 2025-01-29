Switchbot K10 Plus Combo Review: 1 Robot Vacuum, 1 Stick Vacuum, Halfway There

Throughout my career, I have reviewed my fair share of vacuums. Some of them were the robot variety, while others were of the stick variety. This is the first time I've had the opportunity to review both in one device. The Switchbot K10+ Pro Combo is a sort of two-in-one combo that is a delightful space saver and can handle most of your cleaning needs in one. At least, that's the theory of it.

In reality, some of these functions work better than others. It brings to mind the phrase, "jack of all trades, master of none." This vacuum combo tries to do a lot of things, but it's really only good at one or two of them. But of course the dream is to have a combo that will clean up your home when you're not there, and allows you to clean the bigger messes when you need to. Again, in theory, this combo will do that, but we wanted to find out how well. I've been using a Switchbot K10+ Pro Combo for about four weeks, and this is my full review.