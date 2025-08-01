Roborock F25 RT/GT Review: Right For Hard Floors And A Little More

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

To test the Roborock FT25 RT (AKA GT — more on that later), this review took to an environment with a variety of flooring environments, new and old. While Roborock only technically claims high-quality vacuuming action on hard floors with this cleaning machine, this review went an extra step to attempt to clean medium-pile carpeting, too. It did an OK job. SlashGear wouldn't have knocked off points for bad performance in a feature a piece of hardware wasn't meant to have — but since this vacuum did OK, it's worth mentioning. Meanwhile...

It's not often that the aging vacuum cleaner in my home gets used; the carpeting is loose in more than a few places, for starters. A living room, dining room, hallway, and two bedrooms are only vacuumed on occasion with our aging Bissell PowerForce Helix. The kitchen and bathroom floors get mopped or scrubbed just as infrequently, as well, since I'm usually out of the home more often than not. Sounds like the perfect proving ground for a brand-new vacuum cleaner to roll up to the house to prove itself against the tried-and-true (but, again, rapidly aging) slightly-more-traditional vacuum living in the hallway, right?

Recently, Roborock introduced a new member to its FT25 family of wet/dry vacuum mops (though, technically, it's two versions of the same theme): the FT25 RT/GT. According to Roborock, the GT is a "custom" version of the RT — though it's effectively the same device, "with minor differences in details like colors and logos." The version we've reviewed has "RT" on all its labeling, but the version that you'll most likely find for sale out in the wild is the "GT." Roborock assures us that these devices are functionally identical.