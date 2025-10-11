How Clean Can A Robot Vacuum Really Get Your Home? Here's What Users Say

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Robot vacuums promise to save their owners time and effort, but just how worthwhile they are depends on how well they can do their job. A vacuum that frequently gets stuck and needs assistance isn't convenient, and if it can't thoroughly clean floors, it won't save time either, since you'll still need to go around manually to vacuum the bits it missed. Like any rapidly evolving field of tech, today's best robot vacuums are very different from the best offerings from a few years ago. The most capable models will be able to clean and mop your home with very little assistance required, but not every model on the market offers quite such a hassle-free experience.

SlashGear regularly reviews robot vacuums on all parts of the price spectrum, and earlier in 2025, we put the Mova V50 Ultra Complete through its paces. It sits at the top end of the market in terms of cost, with a retail price of $1,399, but we found it extremely easy to live with. Cat hair was no match for the robot's vacuum thanks to its hair compression feature, while floors were left shiny thanks to the built-in self-cleaning mops. While it didn't provide an absolutely spotless clean, the V50 Ultra Complete was more than capable of relieving us of our everyday floorcare duties entirely.