How Clean Can A Robot Vacuum Really Get Your Home? Here's What Users Say
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Robot vacuums promise to save their owners time and effort, but just how worthwhile they are depends on how well they can do their job. A vacuum that frequently gets stuck and needs assistance isn't convenient, and if it can't thoroughly clean floors, it won't save time either, since you'll still need to go around manually to vacuum the bits it missed. Like any rapidly evolving field of tech, today's best robot vacuums are very different from the best offerings from a few years ago. The most capable models will be able to clean and mop your home with very little assistance required, but not every model on the market offers quite such a hassle-free experience.
SlashGear regularly reviews robot vacuums on all parts of the price spectrum, and earlier in 2025, we put the Mova V50 Ultra Complete through its paces. It sits at the top end of the market in terms of cost, with a retail price of $1,399, but we found it extremely easy to live with. Cat hair was no match for the robot's vacuum thanks to its hair compression feature, while floors were left shiny thanks to the built-in self-cleaning mops. While it didn't provide an absolutely spotless clean, the V50 Ultra Complete was more than capable of relieving us of our everyday floorcare duties entirely.
Mid-range robot vacuums can also be highly capable
You don't necessarily need to buy a $1,000+ vacuum to get the same level of cleaning performance, either. Another recent robot vacuum we tested was the RoboRock Q7 M5+, which readily dealt with a variety of debris, from everyday dirt to kitty litter. In order to pick up the latter, it had to be turned onto its maximum suction setting, but it coped nonetheless. It retails for $429.99, but can be readily found for less on Amazon.
Most manufacturers offer a range of models across various price points, with the cheapest models offering the most basic features and pricier models featuring additions like LiDAR, custom cleaning features, and AI-powered object detection. YouTuber Shevon Salmon put three Dreame robots from different price points to the test in a head-to-head comparison, and although he ultimately preferred the priciest one, all three were able to thoroughly clean debris and mess from the floor.
Cheap robot vacuums have greater limitations
There are many capable robot vacuums on the market, including plenty that are affordably priced. However, the very cheapest vacuums are probably worth avoiding for buyers wanting the most thoroughly cleaned floors. Not only will they lack object detection and avoidance systems, but they also won't feature smart mapping, which allows users to designate certain areas of their floor as no-go zones.
As a result, older or cheaper models of popular robot vacuum brands, like Roomba, have a reputation for getting stuck on furniture and other objects. There are plenty of threads on owners' forums where desperate Roomba users ask for advice on how to stop their vacuums getting stuck, with suggested solutions including everything from adding virtual barrier accessories to upturning chairs every time the vacuum starts cleaning. Pricier models shouldn't have the same issues thanks to their additional smart features, but there are also plenty of alternatives to Roomba that are worth considering, too. No matter which brand you pick, it's worth paying extra to get a robot that has additional detection and avoidance features over a base-spec model, although you don't necessarily need to break the bank to get a vacuum that can thoroughly clean your floors.