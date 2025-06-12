8 Refrigerator Brands That Are Manufactured In America

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

These days, how well the appliances we buy blend in with our living spaces matters a lot. Refrigerator brands offer different designs, from French door and side-by-side units, to under-counter and quad-door models, all available in a number of styles. However for some, where something is made matters just as much as how it's made. Refrigerators have been a standard part of the typical American household for almost a century, and the United States has played a pivotal role in the product's development.

In 1913, Chicagoan Fred W. Wolf invented the world's first home electric refrigerator, essentially a refrigeration unit on top of an icebox. Five years later, General Motors founder William C. Durant helped establish Frigidaire, which brought the world the first fridge with a built-in compressor.

The global refrigerator market is booming, and expected to hit nearly $120 billion by 2032 — even niche refrigeration products like portable coolers for cars have seen tremendous growth — and the U.S. remains the largest contributing country. However, despite that, the list of top fridge manufacturers in the world is dominated by international brands.

This isn't the kind of appliance you should buy used, so what do you do it you're keen on finding something domestically produced? Whirlpool is an iconic American brand, but it's not the only option that's truly "Made in America." In this article, we're highlighting eight brands that continue to manufacture fridges in the U.S., maintaining the legacy of American craftsmanship in the global appliance market.

