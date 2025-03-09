6 Kitchen Appliances Worth Buying Used (And 6 You Should Buy New)

Appliances are essential to a functioning kitchen, whether you're talking about major ones like fridges and stoves or smaller gadgets like an air fryer or a blender. And because they aren't cheap, there's healthy debate on whether it's worth buying kitchen appliances used or new.

Advertisement

The best answer here isn't clear cut. Whether it's a smart decision for you to buy any appliance used versus new depends on a myriad of factors, including whether you know the person you're buying it from, if you have the means to transport it, what your budget is, and more.

The biggest reason to consider buying used appliances is to save money, but it's also a nice way to help out the environment and lower your carbon footprint. On the flip side, buying used appliances can bring major risks. Aside from a new-to-you appliance unexpectedly breaking days after purchasing it off Facebook Marketplace, some used appliances can harbor unwanted pests, like roaches.

Buying from reputable brands can partially eliminate the fear of a used appliance breaking down after purchase, but buying an appliance brand new typically comes with a limited warranty period that covers issues within the first few years of ownership. For that peace of mind and to know you're the sole owner of the appliance, you'll have to cough up big bucks.

Advertisement

Some kitchen appliances are absolutely worth buying used, but for certain appliances, it's worth the extra cash to buy them new — here's the list.