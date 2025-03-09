6 Kitchen Appliances Worth Buying Used (And 6 You Should Buy New)
Appliances are essential to a functioning kitchen, whether you're talking about major ones like fridges and stoves or smaller gadgets like an air fryer or a blender. And because they aren't cheap, there's healthy debate on whether it's worth buying kitchen appliances used or new.
The best answer here isn't clear cut. Whether it's a smart decision for you to buy any appliance used versus new depends on a myriad of factors, including whether you know the person you're buying it from, if you have the means to transport it, what your budget is, and more.
The biggest reason to consider buying used appliances is to save money, but it's also a nice way to help out the environment and lower your carbon footprint. On the flip side, buying used appliances can bring major risks. Aside from a new-to-you appliance unexpectedly breaking days after purchasing it off Facebook Marketplace, some used appliances can harbor unwanted pests, like roaches.
Buying from reputable brands can partially eliminate the fear of a used appliance breaking down after purchase, but buying an appliance brand new typically comes with a limited warranty period that covers issues within the first few years of ownership. For that peace of mind and to know you're the sole owner of the appliance, you'll have to cough up big bucks.
Some kitchen appliances are absolutely worth buying used, but for certain appliances, it's worth the extra cash to buy them new — here's the list.
Buy used: Electric range
Buying a new electric range or stove can be quite costly, and because they don't have a lot of moving parts, it's worth it to check out used options first.
With a popular large appliance like this, you have a few choices when it comes to sourcing a used electric range. Feel free to check out local electric stoves for sale on Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, or if you want a little extra assurance by way of warranty, take a trip to a used appliance store in your area. Many used appliance stores keep ranges in stock, and they'll typically come with at least some type of warranty, even if it's not as long as the warranty for a new appliance.
Because electric ranges have a long lifespan, it's also worth noting the option of buying a discounted stove floor model from a major retailer, like Best Buy. Or, you can often find practically new ranges that have scratches or dents.
If you're buying a used electric range from someone you don't know, thoroughly inspect the appliance before you take it home. Ovens gather food crumbs and they're warm, making them a perfect spot for roaches to set up camp, and if you unintentionally bring a family of roaches home with you, they'll be a pain to get rid of.
Buy used: Pressure cooker or slow cooker
Slow cookers and pressure cookers aren't that expensive, at least not when compared to the cost of a refrigerator or a stove. But because of the materials used in them and the typical lifespan of a slow cooker or pressure cooker, there's no reason to buy one brand new.
The most popular slow cooker, the Crock-Pot, features a glazed ceramic cooking pot that holds up well over time, is naturally non-stick, and is incredibly easy to clean. Slow cookers aren't immune to breaking down, but with fewer moving parts, they generally have a long lifespan.
The same goes for the most popular pressure cooker, the Instant Pot. The cooking pot inside of an Instant Pot is stainless steel, not ceramic like a Crock-Pot, but it is similarly durable and easy to keep clean.
Slow cookers and pressure cookers are some of the most helpful gadgets to have in your kitchen. When buying them used, you'll absolutely get your money's worth with low-effort meals, perfect fluffy rice, or slow-cooked meats.
Buy used: Stand mixer
Buying a used stand mixer from a reputable brand can save you a lot of money. Some of the best kitchen mixer brands to look for include KitchenAid, Bosch, Hamilton Beach, Breville, and Kenwood.
You can sometimes find stand mixers at used appliance stores, but you'll probably find more options to choose from via Facebook Marketplace or Mercari. Pay attention to the description to see how long someone has had the stand mixer, how much they've used it over that time, and if they've personally encountered any issues while using it. It also only takes a few seconds to plug in the mixer and turn it on to verify it spins correctly, so definitely do that before handing over your cash.
Stand mixers are a common item people buy new or are gifted for a wedding or another special occasion, and then don't get used a lot. If someone is selling a stand mixer, it's probably due to lack of use rather than a defect.
Buy used: Microwave
New microwaves aren't super pricey, but that just means you can get a used microwave even cheaper. Often, you can find someone selling a used countertop microwave because they've just moved to a house or an apartment that has a built-in microwave. It's not rare to see a microwave being sold for as little as $10 or $20.
Your best bet for finding a used microwave will be through Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist, though it's worth checking out local used appliance stores to see if there are any limited-warranty options you can snatch up. You likely won't be able to find a microwave with the latest features when you buy used, so if you're looking for a smart microwave, you might need to consider buying new.
As with any food-related appliance, be sure to look inside it to see how clean it is and tap around to make sure there aren't any roaches tucked away. The last thing you want is to buy an unseen appliance only to find out it's going to require a ridiculous amount of cleaning or exterminating before you can use it. A small amount of cleaning is easy with these useful kitchen gadgets, but no one wants to sign up for a full-day, unexpected scrub.
Buy used: High-end coffee machine
When it comes to single-cup coffee makers or even budget-friendly 12-cup coffee makers, buying a used model often isn't worth it. You can find sales on new coffee makers often, and they're not necessarily built to last a long time.
Alternatively, high-end coffee appliances, like espresso machines, grinders, or drip coffee makers, are designed with longevity in mind and often have a high upfront cost, making them an ideal appliance to buy used. In fact, many long-time, espresso-making fans on Reddit expressed a general sentiment that buying a used machine and grinder was definitely the way to go, but of course, be wary of the level of care and maintenance that went into the machine from its previous owner.
Much like stand mixers and high-end blenders, high-end coffee machines are often gifted for weddings or purchased by someone who ends up losing interest in maintaining such an intricate machine. In other words, a used high-end coffee machine may have little wear and tear while still saving a lot of money.
Buy used: Toaster oven
With few moving parts, used toaster ovens are a smart value. For the most part, toaster ovens don't require much maintenance, if at all. Of course, regular cleaning is recommended, but this often consists of soaking the rack and slide-out crumb tray at the bottom. Even if you find a toaster oven that looks like it hasn't been cleaned in a while, it's a fairly easy process to freshen it up.
Your best bet for finding a used toaster oven will be through Facebook Marketplace, though it's possible you may find options on Mercari or at a local used appliance store.
Like other small appliances that contain food crumbs, always double-check how clean it is inside and whether it's harboring roaches or other unwanted pests before purchasing. If you're buying online, you have to go off of photos, but most marketplaces allow a short inspection window to confirm it matches the photos.
Buy new: Dishwasher
When it comes to appliances that use water, namely dishwashers and washing machines, it's a better idea to buy new because they're complex appliances with a fairly low upfront cost.
If a dishwasher's previous owner wasn't great about regularly cleaning out the filter, preventing rust, and cleaning off enough food from dishes before loading, you'll be in for a nightmare when using the dishwasher in your home for the first time. Depending on the amount of repairs a used dishwasher could need, a new dishwasher might end up being the cheaper option.
Plus, a dishwasher is attractive to roaches because it offers a warm, damp environment with food scraps. Buying new means you don't have to worry about whether the dishwasher was in a home infested with roaches before it gets to you. If you need help deciding where to start when buying a new dishwasher, check out these major dishwasher brands ranked worst to best.
Buy new: Gas range
Deciding between gas and electric appliances is a tough feat, but if you've done the work and know you want a gas range, it's a smart idea to invest in a new appliance. Of course, it's possible to find a used gas stove in great shape, but opting for a new model eliminates a few potential risks.
First, there won't be any guessing as to whether the stove takes propane, natural gas, or both. You'll know exactly what your gas stove needs and likely have help setting it up from the retailer you purchase from. Then, more importantly, you're minimizing the risk of a gas leak.
There's no way to verify what a private seller is telling you, so it's a big risk to take someone at their word when buying a used gas stove. If you're set on saving money and buying a used gas range, definitely buy from either someone you know personally or through a local used appliance store.
Buy new: Refrigerator
Like dishwashers, refrigerators can attract roaches due to warmth, moisture, and stray food crumbs. Although you can briefly inspect a fridge when purchasing used from someone locally, you can't rule out the possibility that there are roaches (or worse, roach eggs) hiding inside with a quick glance.
Buying a used fridge can save you a lot of money, and if the home it's in looks fairly clean, it might be a safe bet. However, another reason to opt for a new refrigerator over a used one is for the warranty.
Modern refrigerators aren't built to last like the fridges of yore. Running into issues with the ice maker, condenser coils, fans, the water dispenser, and more is common over the life of a modern fridge, and if you run into any issues within the first few years, you'll be happy to have the warranty you get when buying a new fridge.
Take a look at the top refrigerator brands ranked worst to best if you have plans to buy a new fridge soon.
Buy new: Vent hood
The process of replacing your vent hood can be intimidating to anyone not used to performing DIY projects within the home. If you're going to go through the process of hiring a handyman to remove and replace your existing vent hood, it's worth the extra upfront cost to get a brand new one.
In addition to knowing you're the first owner of the vent hood and have its entire up-to-20-year lifespan to look forward to, you'll likely get a warranty that'll cover most issues that occur within the first few years.
Vent hoods can last up to 20 years, but that's not always a guarantee, especially when you can't guarantee how another person has been taking care of it during its life. If someone is selling a used vent hood, the likelihood that they're replacing it because it's broken is high. Knowing the seller personally or sourcing a used vent hood from a local appliance store greatly minimizes risk, but in most cases, it's better to simply invest in a new vent hood.
Buy new: Blender
One of the most highly recommended cooking gadgets for your kitchen is a first-class blender, perfect for whipping up a morning smoothie, pureeing a soup, or making your own plant-based milk.
Because blenders are more prone to breaking over time than other appliances, it's generally recommended to splurge on a new one. The cheaper your blender is, the weaker it'll be and the faster it'll break. Buying new will give you the peace of mind of extended warranty (in most cases), and you'll have a return window in case anything goes wrong in the first month or so.
That said, buying a used blender isn't always a bad idea. If you buy a used blender from one of the best major blender brands, like Vitamix or Breville, you'll likely get your money's worth. Vitamix has a "reputation for being the blender you pass down, not throw away," and I've seen a lot of happy customers agree. Ultimately, because blenders from Breville and Vitamix are such high-quality and will last quite a long time, it's worth buying one that's gently used.
Buy new: Air fryer
If you're looking for a low-oil, relatively healthy way to crisp up some veggies or just want to experiment with a few trending recipes, an air fryer is the way to go. But when it comes to used air fryers, you may want to err on the side of caution.
Air fryers are simple electric gadgets everyone should have in their kitchen, but most are made with a non-stick coating inside that's prone to peeling or even rusting if not properly maintained.
Teflon and similar non-stick compounds in air fryers are referred to as "forever chemicals," and according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR), these man-made chemicals can accumulate in the body over time with repeated exposure. A used air fryer with scratched or peeling non-stick coating increases the risk of ingesting these chemicals.
An air fryer is one of the most affordable tools you can invest in for your kitchen, and because you'll get loads of use out of it over its lifetime, it's well worth the higher upfront cost to buy new.