Every Major Dishwasher Brand Ranked Worst To Best

Dishwashers are an indispensable part of modern kitchens and have come a long way since they were first introduced in the mid-19th century. Like all home appliances, they are designed to make our lives easier and more convenient — an extra helping hand around the house.

If you're in the market for a new dishwasher but feeling overwhelmed by the choices, you're not alone. With so many appliance brands out there to choose from, there's a risk of information overload.

There are several factors to weigh when choosing which brand to go with, like cleaning power, eco-friendliness, and how loud the washer gets, alongside the considerations of price and special features such as stainless steel interiors, adjustable racks, and smart technology integration. Our rankings are based on thorough research, including hands-on testing where possible, an in-depth look at customer feedback, and a breakdown of each brand's performance and reputation.

Whether you're outfitting your first home or looking to upgrade your kitchen tech, we aim to guide you through the process of picking the perfect dishwasher that suits your household's needs. Here is every major dishwasher brand ranked worst to best.