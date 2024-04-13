Every Major Dishwasher Brand Ranked Worst To Best
Dishwashers are an indispensable part of modern kitchens and have come a long way since they were first introduced in the mid-19th century. Like all home appliances, they are designed to make our lives easier and more convenient — an extra helping hand around the house.
If you're in the market for a new dishwasher but feeling overwhelmed by the choices, you're not alone. With so many appliance brands out there to choose from, there's a risk of information overload.
There are several factors to weigh when choosing which brand to go with, like cleaning power, eco-friendliness, and how loud the washer gets, alongside the considerations of price and special features such as stainless steel interiors, adjustable racks, and smart technology integration. Our rankings are based on thorough research, including hands-on testing where possible, an in-depth look at customer feedback, and a breakdown of each brand's performance and reputation.
Whether you're outfitting your first home or looking to upgrade your kitchen tech, we aim to guide you through the process of picking the perfect dishwasher that suits your household's needs. Here is every major dishwasher brand ranked worst to best.
12. Samsung
Samsung is one of the top brands in consumer electronics. Its product offerings range from speakers and smartphones to all kinds of electronic goods, and it has branched out into home appliances too. The company is a major brand for refrigerators, dishwashers, and more, so it may come as a surprise that it is at the bottom of this list.
Despite offering features such as smart home integration and advanced wash cycles, Samsung dishwasher reviews consistently cite a critical issue: leaks. These leaks can damage the machine's electronics, leading to persistent error codes. While they may be the result of an easily fixable design flaw or a faulty installation, the fact remains that the customers aren't happy.
Experiencing an error code that halts your dishwasher can be as aggravating as encountering the infamous blue screen of death on your computer. With advanced electronics come the risk of advanced errors and it seems that Samsung just hasn't worked out all the kinks yet.
11. Amana
Amana is a budget brand with reputation for making a wide variety of cheap but functional products. You can get an Amana dishwasher for around $300, making it one of the cheaper options on this list.
Amana dishwashers are devoid of any advanced features or timers, and they're hardly the most efficient out there. In addition, you'll always know when it's turned on since the machines tend to be loud. However, they serve the main purpose: cleaning the dishes. Loading and unloading will be a chore since the machines only have two racks that can't be adjusted. Amana dishwashers' drying capabilities are also questionable, leaving you to either let your dishes air dry or hand dry them after a cleaning cycle.
While they don't stack up to the performance of many higher-end models, Amana dishwashers offer a simple solution for individuals in search of an affordable appliance. If your budget allows, though, it might be worth waiting for a sale to invest in a dishwasher from a brand known for greater reliability and features.
10. Whirlpool
Whirlpool has built its reputation on home appliances and it prides itself on providing value for money. The brand manufactures some reasonably priced dishwashers under $400, but the average price is between $500 and $800.
Whirlpool dishwashers are known for their powerful wash cycles that can thoroughly clean stain-encrusted dishes. However, they're also known for breaking down. The machines have a modern look and feel but have faced some reliability issues as the motors, boards, and even the dish racks have a tendency to break.
One model, specifically Whirlpool's Heavy Duty Dishwasher, retails for around $450 but has a bad reputation for breaking down just after its 2-year warranty expires. Considering that appliances typically last around 10 years, it's concerning that many reviews report complete failures within just 2 years of purchase. While not all models have these problems, if you're paying for an appliance that's meant to last a decade, you want to be sure it's going to last.
9. KitchenAid
KitchenAid appliances grace some of the best-looking kitchens worldwide including those of personal and professional chefs — and it's not just one of the best kitchen mixer brands, either. Its product line of dishwashers, however, is somewhat hit or miss.
A significant issue with KitchenAid dishwashers is their price range, starting at around $750 and climbing well beyond $1,200. This premium pricing creates high expectations due to KitchenAid's reputation and brand recognition, but unfortunately, KitchenAid dishwashers don't always meet the same quality standards associated with its other products.
While KitchenAid dishwashers do perform their basic functions of cleaning and drying dishes, consumer reports and reviews suggest they might not be as effective as models from other brands. For a premium brand and price, you'd expect your dishes to come out dry after a full cycle.
Moreover, KitchenAid's review pages feature a fair bit of negative feedback. While installation-related complaints can be chalked up to retailers or issues with delivery, the persistent mentions of poor quality and frequent breakdowns on a variety of models are worrying.
With premium prices and mixed reviews on some dishwasher models, customers might expect a bit better from KitchenAid.
8. LG
Widely recognized for outstanding consumer electronics, including top-notch HD TVs, LG is a household name. But, when it comes to dishwashers, you might want to think twice. Despite their appealing design, smart features, and connectivity options, LG dishwashers have been described as mediocre — even though their prices range from $500 to $1,200, .
Delving into reviews and consumer reports reveals that LG dishwashers have several issues yet to be resolved. Foldable shelves in some models are prone to breaking, and various parts often require replacing, leading to unnecessary hassles despite the warranty.
Where luxury dishwasher models from LG are well-reviewed and hardly find complaints, its budget and entry-level are filled with gripes about the poor quality of the materials and how often they must be fixed, just weeks after purchasing.
LG may have a stellar reputation for electronics, but its dishwashers, especially the lower-end models, leave something to be desired.
7. GE
Over the last 130 years, General Electric (GE) has managed through acquisitions and innovative technology to find its way into sectors like healthcare, aerospace, and home appliances, where it ranks among the most reputable manufacturers. It's also one of the few major appliance brands still made in the U.S.
The GE line of dishwashers ranges in price from $250 to $1,500, giving consumers an excellent variety to choose from. The more affordable options are dependable and low maintenance, though they lack the advanced features found in higher-end models. On the other hand, its premium dishwashers come equipped with antimicrobial materials, energy-saving components, and superior air-drying capabilities.
GE has created a line of products that can fit most budgets and has secured its position as one of the best all-around brands. GE offers cheaper options that are still built solidly and premium models with great features. While its budget-friendly dishwashers are known for their durability, its higher-end models don't have some of the same features found in other premium models, placing it squarely in the middle of the pack.
6. Maytag
Since its founding in 1893, Maytag has weathered some major historical events, including the Great Depression and World War II. It even introduced one of the most recognizable marketing figures: the Maytag Man.
If you're not familiar with the Maytag Man, he's lonely and bored because nobody needs to call him, suggesting that Maytag products never break down. Maytag has largely lived up to this reputation making reliable dishwashers that last. If something does go wrong, Maytag sells replacement parts, demonstrating its strong reputation for easy maintenance. Adding to its credibility, Maytag offers an impressive 10-year limited parts warranty, which is much longer than any of its competitors.
Maytag is a solid name in the world of reliable home appliances — it's a major brand for washing machines, well-priced dishwashers, and more. It's appliances may not top the list for quietness or extra features but they are strong contenders for those seeking good performance at a good price. Maytag dishwashers are workhorses in any kitchen and start at around $500 and up, making them a reliable and reasonably priced brand.
5. Thermador
Although part of the Bosch family of appliances, Thermador has its own distinct line of dishwashers. The brand provides high-end options loaded up with quality-of-life and smart features, making them an excellent choice for those who love gadgets and added functionality.
Thermador dishwashers are known for their longevity, generally lasting 10 to 15 years, which is above average. The company offers a 2-year limited warranty on its products that covers all parts and labor. Beyond that, individual components come with their own warranties ranging from a few years to the appliance's lifetime. So with regular maintenance, you could extend your dishwasher's life beyond 15 years.
What really sets Thermador dishwashers apart are the various features designed for convenience. They're equipped for smart home integration, allowing you to schedule cleanings and even start your dishwasher remotely at pre-set times. The racks are adjustable and foldable, adapting to different needs with each wash, and a third rack adds even more space. They even have fun little features like customizable LED lights and a projection light to display a countdown for when your wash cycle is finished.
Thermadors are reliable and have a host of features to make your life easier, but they do come with a heftier price tag. The most inexpensive model starts at around $1,400 and the price only goes up from there.
4. Miele
Miele dishwashers are near the top of our list for their longevity, great warranty, functionality, and cleaning power.
A key aspect of a dishwasher is not just how well it cleans dishes inside, but also how it looks on the outside. Miele dishwashers have easy-to-clean smudge-and-fingerprint-proof coatings that maintain the cleanliness of both the dishwasher and its exterior. This keeps your kitchen looking as sparkling clean as your dishes.
The company's dishwashers offer some of the best certifications in energy efficiency from Energy Star in each cycle. While good news for the environment and your wallet, the initial price might make you wince. Miele dishwashers are priced from around $1,300 to start, and some models go north of $2,500.
Although Miele dishwashers are somewhat expensive to buy, they do have a reputation for lasting an incredibly long time. According to customers, a Miele dishwasher can last up to 20 years or even more. Besides, they are supplied with a 2-year warranty that covers all parts and labor, often extendable up to 5 years at the time of purchase.
3. Cove
When it comes to luxury, it's hard to beat Cove dishwashers. Though Cove is relatively new to the scene, its connection to the Sub-Zero and Wolf brand lineage lends a solid foundation of credibility. Cove offers a line of completely customizable dishwashers that are extremely powerful and fit flawlessly into any kitchen.
Inside, the dishwashers feature fully adjustable racks to accommodate dishes of any size, operating with surprising quietness. Even after they are installed, you may easily adjust them using built-in knobs, so everything fits perfectly.
At first glance, Cove dishwashers might not seem overly impressive. However, they are completely customizable and can blend into your kitchen with custom facade panels to match your cabinetry.
When considering a Cove dishwasher, keep in mind that the base price starts at around $2,500, excluding paneling or cabinetry, which increases the overall cost. Despite the hefty investment, you're getting an exceptional appliance built to last decades. Cove's comprehensive 5-year warranty and a limited lifetime warranty are some of the strongest in the industry, ensuring your investment is well-protected.
2. Bosch
Bosch rates as one of the top dishwasher brands, earning our number-one spot for its comprehensive cleaning features, energy-saving technology, aesthetics, reliability, and warranty coverage.
Bosch dishwashers are not only energy-efficient appliances, but they are among the quietest in the industry. Bosch consistently updates its designs to offer a modern look that blends easily into any contemporary kitchen.
The company's dishwashers are known for their durability, with an average lifespan of about 11 years. Should a problem arise, each dishwasher comes with a 1-year warranty that includes all parts and labor, ensuring you're getting a quality product. If anything goes wrong in the first year, it's fully covered.
Priced between $1,000 and $1,400, Bosch dishwashers have a firmly mid-range cost. While on the higher end, this is an affordable option for most budgets, making them a luxury appliance with a reasonably accessible price tag.
1. How we reached our conclusion
When we set out to rank every major dishwasher brand from worst to best, we picked brands that have made a mark on the market, from those known for their cutting-edge technology to the ones that offer a dishwasher for every budget. We aimed to cover a broad range of options catering to different needs and preferences.
But we weren't necessarily comparing price tags and going down the list of features: We were far more interested in the real-world performance, and how these machines actually stand up to daily use. It was never going to be possible to test every model ourselves, so we relied on Consumer Reports consumer satisfaction surveys to compile our initial rankings, then jumped into customer reviews from the brands' websites as well as other retailers like Home Depot and Best Buy. Hearing from people who've lived with these dishwashers day in and day out gave us insights into what matters most, like how quietly a machine runs, the cleanliness of the dishes, and how intuitive the settings are.
Price and user-friendliness were definitely in the mix, but we also looked beyond the basics. We cared about the way these appliances fit into real life, taking everything from energy efficiency to performance of these brands in making your life easier. In short, we base our guide on real experiences and broad research, all with the aim that you be able to get a dishwasher that fits your kitchen, your budget, and your life, without the pain of wading through the multitude of options yourself.