7 Useful Kitchen Cleaning Gadgets Everyone Homeowner Will Want
For many of us, our kitchens are one of those spaces in our homes that get the most foot traffic. After all, we all need to eat at least once every day. Because of this, we may find ourselves buying everything from smart devices to ergonomic kitchen gadgets to make our time cooking more enjoyable. In fact, even homeowners or RV owners with small kitchens have no shortage of tiny appliances to invest in. However, there is one caveat to using your kitchen a lot — the absurd amount of cleaning required to maintain it.
Because we prepare food in our kitchens, there is a higher standard of cleanliness required to keep them safe to consume than other rooms in our house. From our own hands, the ingredients, cooking tools, food waste, and the general kitchen area, it's important to keep each stage of the food handling process hygienic to avoid contamination that can lead to a range of preventable diseases. When it comes to cleaning your kitchen, there are two types of cleaning: Everyday cleaning and deep cleaning.
In this article, we've listed a lot of unique and highly-rated products from reputable manufacturers for your consideration. If you want to read more about our methodology and how we selected these items, you can check the end of the article for more details. If you're ready, here are some useful gadgets that can make kitchen cleaning a lot easier and even fun to do.
Secura Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser
One day, you start doing dishes for the first time, and you realize that it never really stops — there are just periods in between when you're not doing dishes. Thankfully, you can get a battery-powered soap dispenser to cut you some time, effort, and long-term costs. Selling for $33.99, the Secura Automatic Liquid Soap Dispenser can hold up to 17 oz of hand soap and detect your hands via infrared from up to 2.75 inches away. In addition, you can even control how much volume your soap dispenser releases from 0.03 oz to 0.19 oz. After a couple of years, this can lead to some savings, especially if you live with housemates who don't necessarily know how to ration their dishwashing liquid when washing.
Depending on the color palette of your kitchen, the Secura soap dispenser also comes in six colors (antique copper, black, brushed nickel, chrome, dark gunmetal, and silver). You can also leave it on the sink, or if you have limited space, attach it to the wall. For it to work, you need four AA batteries, but it's important to note that Secura specifically mentions that rechargeable batteries won't work with their product due to not having enough voltage. So, if you're not a fan of buying normal batteries regularly, this might not be for you. As of writing, over 38,000 Amazon users have given the Secura automatic liquid soap dispenser an average of 4.3 stars.
Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner
If you don't already own a steam cleaner, you're definitely missing out. With a steam cleaner, you can clean, disinfect, and deodorize a wide range of surfaces without the use of chemical cleaners. These days, there are tons of steam cleaner options, but the key to choosing the right one for your kitchen is finding a product with multiple attachments that you can use for everything from floors to tight spaces. Plus, you'll want a steam cleaner with a large enough capacity large enough, so you don't need to keep refilling the tank and breaking your cleaning concentration.
On Amazon, one great steam cleaner option for kitchens is the Dupray Neat Steam Cleaner, which regularly sells for $199.99. This multi-purpose steam cleaner can heat up to 275 degrees with a steam pressure of 50 psi. It has 17 different accessories for everything from your kitchen floors to the tight corners in between your appliances. Although it has a large-capacity tank that can last up to 50 minutes of use, the entire system is only 9 lbs, so it's easy to carry around your kitchen.
Plus, it can also work with any regular cloth, so you don't have to spend an absurd amount of money on specialized cleaning pads. Lastly, steam cleaners aren't just great for kitchens, but they're also perfect for deep cleaning your car's interior. So, if you're hesitating about spending extra on a good one, think about everywhere else you can use it for.
KEIMI Electric Spin Scrubber
After you've loosened the dirt and debris with your steam cleaner, the next step for some surfaces is to scrub them out. But, if you have a big kitchen that has a lot of ground to cover, this can be a nightmare, especially if you have to get down on your knees to finish the job. To keep your body from getting unnecessarily sore, an electric scrubber with a long handle can be perfect for your needs. KEIMI offers an electric spin scrubber for only $71.99. Its retractable handle can be extended for up to 43.3 inches. Although, if you prefer just using the head for washing dishes or pots, it's also detachable.
With its 2,600 mAh battery capacity, you can use the scrubber for about an hour and a half for every full charge. Depending on your preference, it has three different gear speeds and eight brush heads, which include a sponge brush that is great for kitchenware and a scouring pad that can make your ventilator, stove, and gas cooker sparkle. To select speed, power, or mode, you can easily use the digital screen. Not to mention it also displays how much battery life it has left, so you can check if it's actually fully charged before you begin cleaning with it. As of writing, it has an average of 4.3 reviews from over 8,000 satisfied customers.
Swiffer PowerMop
There are a few household items that grace every home. and the mop is one of them. However, not all mops are made equal, especially in terms of how light they are and how easy they are to use. Similar to regular mops, the Swiffer PowerMop has a handle and an absorbent cloth attached to the end. But what makes it different is it also includes a spray button that can mist its patented cleaning solution, so you don't have to drag a bucket or separate sprayer along with you. Swiffer shares that it's safe on tiles, which you'll typically find in many kitchens, as well as finished wood, vinyl, and laminate. However, if you plan to use it with the rest of our house, Swiffer mentions that it's not recommended for water-sensitive surfaces, like carpet and non-sealed tiles or wood.
This popular power mop has racked up an average of 4.5 stars from over 22,600 reviews on Amazon. But take note, some tall users have mentioned that the handle can be a little short for their needs. On the other hand, weighing only 4.6 lbs, it can be a welcome relief for shorter people who want a quick and easy way to mop up mess. Out of the box, it includes a floor cleaner, two refills, and two batteries. After you finish them, you can get a pack of 11 pad refills for $20 and two packs of the cleaning solution for $9.94 as well.
Topist Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner
For people who love to cook, it's not unlikely that you'd one day find yourself in a kitchen with dozens of appliances. While some are easier to clean than others, the reality is the sheer quantity of kitchen gadgets can easily add time to your kitchen clean-up schedule. And one appliance that somehow always needs to be cleaned? The microwave. No matter how many years you've owned a microwave, you're bound to encounter a food item that unceremoniously pops inside it, leading to a mess that needs to be wiped down.
Thankfully, you can get the TOPIST Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner ($8.99), which over 9,000 people have given a thumbs up with an average rating of 4.3 stars. While you may still need to give your microwave a good wipe, Topist shares that its microwave cleaner can cut cleaning time by half with its chemical-free steam. To use this, you have to add vinegar, water, and an optional essence like lemon juice. Next, you can proceed to microwave the Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner for up to 8 minutes. Then, it can make wiping the inside of your microwave less difficult.
TOPIST's microwave cleaner comes in four different colors, so you can choose the color that reminds you of your actual mother (or not). Because it's dishwasher safe, you can also just throw it in with the rest of your plates and cutlery after use, so you don't just swap one cleaning activity for another.
Simplehuman Motion Sensor Trash Can
In most kitchens, trash cans are covered to avoid inviting insects into your home and keep smells of food waste out. That said, having to touch it every time we open and close it can sometimes feel gross. But, what if I told you it doesn't have to be because you can get a motion-sensor trash can?
Known as a popular trash can manufacturer, simplehuman offers a 12-gallon semi-round motion sensor trash can for $199.99. Recommended for indoor use, the stainless steel trash is equipped with infrared motion sensor technology, which automatically opens and closes it when you're in proximity to throw things. When closed, it measures 25.2 inches in height and 15.4 inches in width — so it can fit a lot of standard kitchens. It also has liner pockets, so switching liners can be less annoying.
Despite its hefty price tag, most owners of this fancy trash can are pretty satisfied with it. Out of over a thousand reviews, they've given it an average of 4.6 stars. That said, if you prefer their old school, step can versions, a similar-sized 12-gallon from simplehuman costs a little bit cheaper at $179.99, and over 16,000 users have also given it 4.6 stars. While you're at it, you can even add a simplehuman Odorsorb Pod ($19.50) to help manage the kitchen smells when taking out the trash as well.
Vitamix Food Cycler
For home chefs who love working with fresh ingredients, managing food waste can feel like a never-ending problem. Unfortunately, when left alone for too long, food waste can be a breeding ground for bacteria, insects, and mold. Plus, it can make your kitchen stink, which is a nightmare for anyone, especially people who live in small homes. What if there was a way not just to reduce food waste but turn it into useful fertilizer for your garden? You can do this in just a few steps with the Vitamix Food Cycler.
With a 2-liter capacity, the food cycler is a pretty compact device that can fit in a single cubic foot as long as it has access to an outlet. All you have to do is add the organic food waste inside, press a button, and wait for it to turn into fertilizer. Because the output is dry and dehydrated, you can easily sprinkle it on top of your plants.
While waiting for it to fill up, you also don't have to worry about bad smells because of the carbon filter lid. Not to mention, the aluminum bucket is dishwasher safe, so you don't have to hand wash it after using the fertilizer. Priced at $399.95, you can finance the item via Amazon for $22.50 for 12 months. Out of 2,000 reviews, buyers have given the Food Cycler an average of 4.4 stars.
Methodology
During the selection process for this list, we looked at several highly-rated kitchen gadgets from notable brands and manufacturers. In addition, we took into consideration the different types of cleaning requirements our readers may have, such as general cleaning needs or maintaining certain appliances. Lastly, we also suggested items that can be multi-purpose, including if you are also a gardener or car owner.
While we've suggested some great options, only you will know the best kitchen cleaning gadgets for your home. Depending on your budget, the size of your kitchen, and the most common sources of headaches when it comes to your cleaning process, some items may or may not be a fit for you. That said, you can use this list as a jump-off point for similar items that fit your specific needs.
Although cleaning kitchens can be a headache, it's important to remember that messy kitchens are just signs that you're having home-cooked meals, and every dirty plate is a sign someone took the time to eat. By investing in the right cleaning tools, you can spend less time maintaining your kitchen and more moments enjoying the food you cook with your loved ones.