4 Electronics At Best Buy With Deep Discounts In June 2026
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You may not think of early summer as the best time to upgrade your tech. Many big-box electronics stores and popular websites offer great sales in late summer for Back-to-School sales, during major holidays like Christmas and just after Thanksgiving, and around big sporting events like the Super Bowl. If you've been contemplating a new TV, headphones, or laptop, Best Buy is offering deep discounts this June.
Shoppers have endless options when it comes to electronics retailers, but Best Buy offers a few perks that other stores may not. Depending on the product, you may be able to view a demo in-store, rather than simply reading specs and user reviews online. Best Buy also offers a price match guarantee, matching prices from both local and online competitors. The Geek Squad can help you select, set up, or troubleshoot your new electronics, and even provide repair services down the line if necessary. You can also look for open box deals, though these may not be included in other sales, and trade in your old devices for a Best Buy gift card that you can use on a new purchase. Here are four of the best deals at Best Buy this June.
1. Beats Studio Pro Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones
Earbuds are having a moment right now, but many people still prefer traditional over-the-ear headphones for comfort, superior sound quality, and better noise cancellation. Beats is a popular brand compatible with both Apple and Android devices. Currently, these Beats Studio Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black are more than 50% off at Best Buy, on sale for $169.99. Buyers will save $180, making this a hard-to-beat deal!
The Beats Studio Pro headphones offer active noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity with a maximum range of 100 feet. You can also connect via USB-C or a 3.5mm audio input. They have a battery life of up to 40 hours and a charging time of two hours. The headband is adjustable for maximum comfort, and these headphones also come with a carrying case. Beats promises an "immersive listening experience" with personalized spatial audio and dynamic head tracking for 360-degree audio. These headphones come with a one-year limited warranty covering both parts and labor, and currently have a user rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on Best Buy's website.
2. LG 77-inch OLED TV
If you missed Project Hail Mary or another blockbuster on the big screen and want to upgrade for a similar experience at home, you should consider this 77-inch LG Class B5 Series smart TV. It may be a hit to your wallet at $1,499.99, but buyers who take advantage of this deal will save $1,500 off its normal price of $2,999.99.
If you buy this television, be prepared to welcome AI into your living room. This OLED LG TV has a special processor that uses AI to automatically improve the picture and sound quality of whatever you're watching, from sports games to your favorite binge-worthy show. It also has Perfect Black and Perfect Color technology for deeper black tones, richer colors, and enhanced contrast. The TV runs on webOS and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple Home. Gamers will appreciate the 0.1ms response time and 120Hz refresh rate, with four HDMI ports and Bluetooth-enabled connectivity. It also supports Dolby Atmos surround sound. The TV is well-rated by customers for picture quality, setup, and size, though some experienced connectivity issues. This LG comes with a stand and has a one-year limited warranty.
3. Ring outdoor camera
Outdoor cameras at home may feel invasive, but they offer more perks than simple security. They may deter a package thief or a home intruder, but they may also give you a break on your insurance premium, help you keep an eye on your children or pets, monitor traffic on a busy street, or simply give you peace of mind when you're away from home. If cheaper security cameras simply don't do the job, this sale at Best Buy on the Ring outdoor stick-up camera may be the deal you've been waiting for.
Currently $40 off and on sale for $39.99, this Ring camera from Amazon is weather-resistant and wireless. It has 1080p HD video, and buyers can activate a live view anytime from the app on their phone or tablet. This camera also has a two-way talk function. Additionally, users can receive real-time notifications when the camera detects motion. Privacy features include customizable privacy zones and audio privacy. An optional Ring Home Plan subscription offers 180 days of video event history, a search feature, and more detailed alerts. The camera comes with everything required for installation. It uses a removable, rechargeable battery pack, and you must have high-speed internet.
4. Dell 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop
If you're in the market for a new laptop, this 15.6-inch Dell is on sale for $649.99, a savings of $450. With a near-perfect user rating on Best Buy's website, this laptop has a 13th Generation Intel Core processor, express charge capabilities, a built-in camera, and an LED-backlit display with a touchscreen. Buyers should note that Dell describes the laptop as built for "everyday computing," and it is not a gaming machine. It comes with 16 gigabytes of memory, an Intel UHD graphics card, and 512 gigabytes of storage capacity. It also has three USB ports, a headphone jack, and Bluetooth capability.
The keyboard has an ergonomic design for maximum comfort and includes a separate numeric keypad and a calculator hotkey. Additionally, the Dell ComfortView software is designed to reduce blue light emissions and ease eye strain during extended use. This laptop comes with Windows 11 Home installed and has a one-year warranty.