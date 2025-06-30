Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Using Cheap Security Cameras
There are several problems that bargain bin security cameras can bring into your life, and rather than providing a feeling of safety, they end up causing headaches instead. From poor image quality to privacy issues, not all security cameras are created equal. While there are several great options when shopping for the best WI-FI security cameras in 2025, you might be tempted to cut costs with a cheaper model, but you probably shouldn't.
In 2023, approximately 119 million incidents of package theft were reported, with around 1 in every 180 parcels disappearing off US porches, according to Safe Home. So, it's no surprise that in 2024, the home security market was estimated at a value of $32.5 billion and expected to nearly double that by the end of the decade, per Consumer Affairs. But, as some homeowners have unfortunately discovered, some low-cost security cameras might be unreliable or worse, compromise the security of your personal data.
Low resolution, limited FPS, and strong video compression
One critical aspect of any security camera is the clarity of the video it provides and whether or not it offers enough detail to be useful. Unfortunately, when shopping for these devices, a cheap price tag and polished marketing photos can mislead homeowners into thinking the security camera is more capable than it actually is. For example, there are devices for under $30 that produce sub-1080p video resolutions, which isn't ideal for capturing detail, so already you're off to a bad start. However, there are some diamonds in the rough, such as these cheap home security cameras that are actually worth buying, according to owners.
It isn't just lower resolutions like 720p that present image quality issues, but also what each security camera offers in terms of FPS (Frames Per Second), and how it handles video compression. While lower resolution, fewer FPS, and stronger compression all help to alleviate the amount of data being streamed or reduce file sizes, it can also render footage blurry. This is especially true in the case of anything moving on camera, which might look pixelated and smeared. Certainly not a very helpful tool for the homeowner or law enforcement.
Data hacks and leaked security camera footage
While attempting to better secure your home, the last thing you might expect is that the very device you're installing to help protect you might make you more vulnerable to outside threats. For example, WI-FI security cameras utilize smartphone applications that allow you to receive alerts, monitor video feeds, and adjust settings. In order to set up your inexpensive device, you typically need to create an account that holds data about you and your property.
However, as a recent incident with security company ADT demonstrates, this information isn't always safe from prying eyes. In 2024, hackers were able to gain entry into some of ADT's databases, which included things like customer contact information.
It gets worse, as even the footage from your cameras might become available to strangers through system glitches. Take, for instance, an episode that occurred a few years ago, where EUFY dropped details on a privacy bug that showed other people's cameras. This news may not be as alarming to those with outdoor cameras covering the home's perimeter, but what about indoor devices? Using cheap cameras may be an appealing option, but the simple fact of the matter is that it may be best to avoid them altogether.