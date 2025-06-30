Why You Might Want To Think Twice About Using Cheap Security Cameras

While attempting to better secure your home, the last thing you might expect is that the very device you're installing to help protect you might make you more vulnerable to outside threats. For example, WI-FI security cameras utilize smartphone applications that allow you to receive alerts, monitor video feeds, and adjust settings. In order to set up your inexpensive device, you typically need to create an account that holds data about you and your property.

However, as a recent incident with security company ADT demonstrates, this information isn't always safe from prying eyes. In 2024, hackers were able to gain entry into some of ADT's databases, which included things like customer contact information.

It gets worse, as even the footage from your cameras might become available to strangers through system glitches. Take, for instance, an episode that occurred a few years ago, where EUFY dropped details on a privacy bug that showed other people's cameras. This news may not be as alarming to those with outdoor cameras covering the home's perimeter, but what about indoor devices? Using cheap cameras may be an appealing option, but the simple fact of the matter is that it may be best to avoid them altogether.