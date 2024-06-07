Gaming Laptop Vs. Desktop PC: Which Computer Should You Get?

Video games might have gotten impressively advanced graphics-wise, but still serve the same great purpose of providing an escape to tired students and full-time jobholders alike. Be it an action-packed competitive match in "Counter-Strike," or a panoramic view of the night sky in "Genshin Impact" — there is nothing quite like unwinding your day with a relaxing gaming session.

Just as there are countless titles to download and enjoy, the hardware to run these games also comes in an abundance of forms. You have options not just between different gaming consoles like the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5, but also a healthy variety on the PC front — heck, gaming might be possible on a MacBook as well. Gaming-centric laptops are on the rise, with great offerings at nearly every price point — and the flexibility of custom-built gaming desktops is unmatched.

Choosing to ditch consoles for a powerful Windows computer is enough to make any PCMasterRace enthusiast proud. Alas, the big decision of picking between a gaming laptop or a desktop PC is all but simple. Is the temptation of a powerful and gorgeous rig enough to stop you from caving into the portability of a relatively sleek laptop? To ease off the dilemma a bit, we have gone over a few of the most important considerations you need to make before picking up your next gaming machine.