Not 24 Hours: How Long Should You Wait Before Plugging In A Refrigerator?

There are a lot of unwritten rules people live by that go unquestioned. Take your shoes off at the door, don't tell someone they look tired, and ask before you pet a dog. Another one? Wait 24 hours before plugging in your fridge. However, you don't need to wait 24 hours; depending on the situation, you may be able to wait less.

If you're renovating your kitchen, getting your fridge fixed, or installing a new fridge (which comes with plenty of surprising mistakes), you'll need to unplug your fridge at some point — and then plug it back in. The reason some people advise you to wait 24 hours is to allow the refrigerant and compressor oil to settle properly. Some say it also prevents compressor damage. But not everyone is in agreement. Samsung states that you can plug its fridges back in after two to three hours if they were transported upright, and wait at least four hours if they were transported on their sides. Other sources say four to six hours is sufficient.