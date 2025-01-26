Mistakes Everyone Makes When Buying & Installing Home Appliances That You Should Avoid

The excitement of buying a new appliance can quickly fade when you realize the fridge door swings the wrong way or your fancy new oven needs a special outlet you don't have. Oversights and miscalculations can lead to costly returns or modifications, and ultimately delay the enjoyment of new appliances.

Many consumers tend to focus on aesthetics and price tags without considering essential factors like noise levels, maintenance costs, and long-term energy consumption. This can result in selecting appliances that don't fit your needs or your home, wasting time, money, and effort. One study highlighted that 76% of homeowners who experienced appliance malfunctions found that their issues were not covered by a warranty or protection plan, despite 90% being offered such plans at the time of purchase.

Installation can also become a challenge when electrical or plumbing requirements are ignored. Some appliances need special power sources or additional connections, which can mean unexpected expenses and delays. Without proper planning, what should be a simple upgrade can quickly turn into a costly and time-consuming project.

Let's break down the most common mistakes people make when buying and installing their new home appliances. By being informed and prepared, you can avoid unnecessary expenses and ensure a smooth transition to your new equipment.