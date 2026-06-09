Your Apple Watch Might Not Get WatchOS 27: Here's Which Models Are Compatible
At the ongoing Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC 2026), Apple took the covers off its newest watch-focused operating system — watchOS 27. As is the case with major software updates, the new version of watchOS brings in several new features, including Siri AI, smarter health insights, improved workout tracking, enhanced Smart Stack recommendations, and a bunch of performance improvements that Apple claims will make the Apple Watch faster and more useful.
Along with details about watchOS 27, Apple also published a list of devices eligible for the update. Among the Apple Watch models confirmed to receive watchOS 27 are the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the Apple Watch SE (3rd generation).
As the list shows, several older Apple Watch models — including the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra — will not be updated to watchOS 27. Other devices that will not be updated to watchOS 27 include the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), Apple Watch SE (1st generation), and all models that predate the Apple Watch Series 9, which are basically devices from the Apple Watch Series 8 and earlier.
There was some initial confusion centered around the compatibility of watchOS 27, with reports indicating that Series 9 models (released in 2023) could be dropped from the compatibility list. This came about after Apple's own website erroneously omitted Series 9 models from the list of compatible devices. Apple later updated the website, and Series 9 models remain fully supported.
The original Apple Watch Ultra is the biggest casualty
As discussed earlier, one of the biggest feature additions to watchOS 27 is Apple's refreshed Siri AI virtual assistant. This tool promises more conversational interactions, better contextual awareness, and smarter assistance directly on the wrist. It also brings in improved workout intelligence, health insights, and Smart Stack recommendations. Apple says it has also improved the overall system responsiveness. The addition of these capabilities requires more powerful hardware than older Apple Watch models, which is why many older devices — most notably the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra — do not make the cut.
While several Apple Watch models are not compatible with watchOS 27, Apple will continue to issue security updates and important updates for the next several years. For those intending to try out Siri AI on watchOS 27, the feature will be first available only to registered developers in the watchOS 27 beta. A public beta version of watchOS 27 is also on the horizon for a July release, though its headline Siri AI features will initially be restricted to English.
The biggest issue with watchOS 27 is the decision to drop the original Apple Watch Ultra from the list of supported devices. Introduced as Apple's premium adventure-focused smartwatch, the Ultra remains a capable device and is only a few years old. Consumers who spent close to $1000 on this premium watch may be disappointed to see it lacking support for the upcoming version of watchOS, especially given that it was released just 3.5 years ago, in September 2022. Along with watchOS 27, Apple also launched iOS 27 for iPhones, and unfortunately, a few older iPhone models won't get it.