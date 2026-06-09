Your Apple Watch Might Not Get WatchOS 27: Here's Which Models Are Compatible

At the ongoing Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC 2026), Apple took the covers off its newest watch-focused operating system — watchOS 27. As is the case with major software updates, the new version of watchOS brings in several new features, including Siri AI, smarter health insights, improved workout tracking, enhanced Smart Stack recommendations, and a bunch of performance improvements that Apple claims will make the Apple Watch faster and more useful.

Along with details about watchOS 27, Apple also published a list of devices eligible for the update. Among the Apple Watch models confirmed to receive watchOS 27 are the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Series 10, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the Apple Watch SE (3rd generation).

As the list shows, several older Apple Watch models — including the first-generation Apple Watch Ultra — will not be updated to watchOS 27. Other devices that will not be updated to watchOS 27 include the Apple Watch SE (2nd generation), Apple Watch SE (1st generation), and all models that predate the Apple Watch Series 9, which are basically devices from the Apple Watch Series 8 and earlier.

There was some initial confusion centered around the compatibility of watchOS 27, with reports indicating that Series 9 models (released in 2023) could be dropped from the compatibility list. This came about after Apple's own website erroneously omitted Series 9 models from the list of compatible devices. Apple later updated the website, and Series 9 models remain fully supported.