5 Costco Membership Perks That Have Been Discontinued
A Costco membership is more than just a pass to shop discounted electronics and bulk groceries. No matter if you're Executive, Business, or Gold Star, there are some additional perks that the warehouse store throws on top of your annual price, as well. That said, those perks aren't always set in stone. You might enjoy them for several years, then, one day, discover they've up and left you. Some Costco members know this reality all too well.
We've assembled five of those perks, each as heartbreaking a loss as the one that came before it. You may remember some, while others you might not have even realized you had access to. Alas, all five of these longtime Costco member benefits have been taken away. Of course, there are still plenty of other perks of a Costco membership out there to take advantage of. Nevertheless, these former membership bonuses are very much missed.
1. Photo services
Considering how many years people have been relying on smartphone cameras over digital or film cameras at this point, it's surprising how long Costco's online and in-store photo services managed to last. Members lost access to prints, passport photography, even holiday cards and personalized products back in 2021, when the company closed the last of its physical photo departments. Then, in early 2023, Costco officially shut down its online photo center for prints and personalized products as well.
Keeping with their great reputation for doing right by its members, Costco didn't leave former fans of the photo department high and dry. Instead, it directed members to Shutterfly. There, they could enjoy special discounts and free shipping on qualifying orders to make up for the closure. Sadly, the loss of this membership perk was part of a much larger trend... one that's way bigger than Costco or any one store. Walmart's portrait studio, Target's photo center – they all went away as cell phones took precedence.
2. Extended warranties
Costco has great customer service as it is, but members with the Costco Anywhere Visa Card from Citi got something even better than members without: a super-sized extended warranty on electronics bought with the card. This gave Costco Citi card shoppers an extra layer of coverage for even greater peace of mind on electronics, appliances, and other major tech purchases. Shopping with one of these credit cards gave you an extra 24 months of warranty coverage on your electronics, in addition to the existing manufacturer warranties.
The benefit was eventually discontinued in January 2023. Anything a member bought before that date could still enjoy that extended warranty benefit, but anything bought after January 22nd of that year would no longer be eligible. The standard manufacturer warranty remains a thing, of course, but that 24-month bonus just isn't something members get anymore. Keep that in mind the next time you're shopping for cool Costco gadgets.
3. Unlimited electronics returns
When you buy a big, fancy TV, there's a part of you that has to be hoping you never have to buy another one again. Costco members used to get a perk that made that a reality: if you bought a TV at a Costco warehouse and it eventually went out, the store was incredibly flexible with its return window. Some members could get away with returning TVs years after purchase and still get all their money back to put toward a new one. But not anymore.
Costco members will be the first to tell you how great the warehouse's return policy is, but it seems that's exactly what led to this membership perk being taken away. Some customers were taking advantage of the system by returning electronics they'd owned and used for years without issue, basically letting them upgrade their tech on Costco's dime. As a result, Costco had to put stricter limits on electronics returns. Today, many electronic items are subject to a 90-day return window. If it's past that window, you'll have to take it up with the manufacturer (depending on its warranty).
4. Price protection
Members with the Costco Anywhere Visa Card by Citi lost more than just the extended warranty. Several years ago, they also lost special price protection that reimbursed them for any price drops after they bought something at Costco. So, rather than constantly monitoring competitors' prices after every purchase, members could rest easy knowing they had this benefit to help offset any qualifying price drops.
Before the perk was discontinued, member cardholders could effectively beat buyer's remorse by filing a claim and getting the difference refunded whenever Costco or another retailer advertised a lower price. For those members that trusted Costco for all their electronics, tires, and tools, that kind of purchase protection could really pay off. Sadly, Citibank discontinued the member cardholder perk in September 2019. While Costco doesn't price-match competitors, it does offer a 30-day price adjustment policy if its own price drops. If it falls outside that window, your only option is to return the product and buy it again at the lower price
5. Savings on Xbox
Walk into your local Costco store, and you'll likely be greeted by the warehouse's electronics department. Browsing the aisles, you'll find discounted PlayStation consoles, games, and accessories, along with similar offerings and savings from Nintendo. But, as of 2025, you won't find anything from Xbox. Costco no longer sells the Microsoft console or its games and accessories. Members looking for those Xbox discounts they're used to will have to look elsewhere.
Sony and Nintendo loyalists still get perks of their own, but members who are Microsoft fans aren't so lucky. Costco said they'll continue selling Nintendo and PlayStation hardware but have no plans to go back to carrying Xbox consoles in the future. Whatever the future looks like for Xbox and its gaming systems, Costco members shouldn't hold out hope for bundled offers or competitive pricing from the warehouse. (Maybe this is the push they need to switch over to PlayStation's side?)