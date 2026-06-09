5 Costco Membership Perks That Have Been Discontinued

A Costco membership is more than just a pass to shop discounted electronics and bulk groceries. No matter if you're Executive, Business, or Gold Star, there are some additional perks that the warehouse store throws on top of your annual price, as well. That said, those perks aren't always set in stone. You might enjoy them for several years, then, one day, discover they've up and left you. Some Costco members know this reality all too well.

We've assembled five of those perks, each as heartbreaking a loss as the one that came before it. You may remember some, while others you might not have even realized you had access to. Alas, all five of these longtime Costco member benefits have been taken away. Of course, there are still plenty of other perks of a Costco membership out there to take advantage of. Nevertheless, these former membership bonuses are very much missed.