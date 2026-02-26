6 Costco Membership Perks You Might Be Missing Out On

When you sign up to be a Costco member, there are a number of obvious benefits you can take advantage of right off the bat. Apart from being able to purchase good quality everyday essentials often at a more reasonable price, you have the option of garnering even more savings by stocking up on items that have a high turnaround in your home by buying them in bulk. Costco also has its own gas pumps that could potentially save you some money, as well as an in-house pharmacy that offers in-person pickup and, in some areas, home delivery of prescriptions for your family and even pets. Perhaps one of the more attractive perks one can avail through a Costco membership is a relaxed return policy on most of its merchandise.

Costco's cheapest membership offering to date is $65 per year for the Gold Star membership. Should you decide to splurge $130 per year for the higher-tier Executive Costco membership, you can get access to more than the core shopping perks. For instance, you should be able to shop at most Costco warehouses an hour earlier than the usual store hours, which could be a game-changer, especially in populated neighborhoods.

You also should receive a $10 credit on eligible SameDay.Costco.com or Costco via Instacart orders per month, if you prefer getting your purchases delivered to your door. To ensure that you maximize your current Costco membership — or to help you decide to get one if you're still on the fence — below are some of the advantages you can enjoy that you may not know about.