Is It Worth Getting A Costco Membership Just For Gas? Here's How Much You'll Actually Save

There are many reasons why someone would want to get a Costco membership. If you are part of a large family, being able to buy groceries in bulk from a wholesale store can be much more cost effective that going to your local supermarket. Maybe you just don't like going to the store that often as a single person and want to stock up on everything you need to avoid going out all the time. One of the more surprising ways you can save money at Costco is by using its gas pumps to fill up your car, as they are typically cheaper per gallon than the average pump in your county. A Costco membership is required to purchase gas at its pumps, but is the membership worth it for the gas savings alone?

How much you would save per year on gas at Costco is determined by a number of different factors. First, you need to consider the membership fee for Costco, which is either $65 per year for the standard Gold Star Membership or $130 for the Executive Membership. Once you've paid that, you need to determine how many miles per year you drive on average, your vehicle's average fuel efficiency, and how much cheaper your local Costco gas pumps are to the average cost of a gallon in your nearby area. After you've crunched the numbers on all this, you may find that paying that annual membership fee either nets you big savings over the course of a year or barely affects you at all. Let's look at some examples to gage your potential savings in filling up your car with Costco's high-quality Kirkland Signature gasoline.