What Brand Of Gas Does Costco Sell And Is It High-Quality?

Costco sells a huge quantity of gas each year to its members, who have all paid a membership fee for the privilege of purchasing gasoline at prices which are usually much lower than those found at other fuel retailers. The brand of gasoline sold at Costco gas stations is Kirkland Signature, which is Costco's in-house brand.

The amount of gasoline that people worldwide buy from Costco turns out to be a pretty staggering amount in terms of dollars. In fiscal year 2024, Costco operated 719 gas stations worldwide, an increase of 40% over the number of stations it had as recently as 2016. These 719 stations sold an incredible $30 billion dollars worth of gasoline in that 12-month period. This $30 billion number reflects an almost two-fold increase from 2019, when Costco had $16.4 billion in gas revenue.

Gasoline sales represented 12% of Costco's total net sales in fiscal year 2024, which equates to about one-eighth of Costco's overall sales for the year. That is a lot of gasoline. In addition to all of that gasoline that Costco sells, the retailer also sells name-brand tires, Kirkland brand motor oil (along with other brands), and a variety of other products for your car and truck.

