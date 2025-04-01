Costco Tires: How Do Their Prices Compare To The Competition?

It's not all pretzels and kitchen sponges in bulk or getting discounted gas when you head to your local Costco — there are products available for your car, too. And on top of selling all sorts of products for your car or truck, Costco also offers tire installation for their members. They used to be a go-to location for changing oil as well, but that program has been discontinued. Considering their reputation for inexpensive items or bulk sales, you might think Costco offers low prices on tires, undercutting the competition, but we wanted to take a closer look and find out.

There are some tire prices quoted below, but they're listed as examples –- not rules to follow. For example, tire prices can fluctuate a bit, going up or down depending on the season, location, and current specials running for specific makes or brands of tires. To keep things even, when looking at tires, we excluded any current manufacturer specials or installer discounts that might be seasonal or localized. We also kept taxes out of the equation. There are also lots of smaller costs associated with buying new tires too. Stuff like mounting, balancing, disposal of old tires, and maintenance for tires (things like flat repair, regular tire rotation, etc.) should all factor into your final choice for which tire retailer you go with. We go over those a bit as well, but the most important numbers in our research were the tire prices themselves.

