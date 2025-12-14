Yes, Costco Does Have A Car Rental Service: Here's Who It's For And How It Works

Whether it's a road trip or needing a temporary set of wheels while yours is in the shop, rental cars are a service that many of us need eventually. Potential renters have plenty of choices, including Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Hertz, Avis, Budget Car Rental and more. Different rental companies offer different perks, too. While one may have a better price, another may have better vehicle choices or more standard tech options. It can be overwhelming to choose the best rental company for your needs, but a Costco membership may simplify the process.

Costco offers rental car services through the Costco Travel program, a service exclusively for Costco members in the U.S. Staffed by Costco employees that are also trained professionals in the travel industry, the service provides help with booking hotels, cruises, and rental cars. Using Costco Travel, renters have access to discounts from select companies including Enterprise, Budget, Alamo, and Avis. It's easy to get started, but you must have a Costco membership to make a reservation through the warehouse store's travel program.

At time of writing, the basic Gold Star Membership costs $65 plus applicable taxes per year, while the Executive Membership costs $130 annually plus tax. Gold Star members have access to Costco Travel, though there are some additional perks for Executive Membership holders. However, all members receive extra perks that those booking with other methods may not enjoy. Once you're a member, you'll have to book online, as the service is not available in stores.