What You Should Know Before Renting A Car Through Costco Travel
If you've had your Costco membership for a while, you know there are benefits that extend beyond getting discounts when you buy household goods in bulk. From taking advantage of Costco's budget-friendly car wash to grabbing a pizza for less than ten bucks, being a member comes with more than a few privileges, which is why so many of us have signed up for one. Another member-exclusive perk you'll want to know about is Costco's rental car program that operates under the Costco Travel banner. Through this program, you can book rental cars at discounted rates through major car rental companies like Budget and Alamo.
As a Costco member, you can compare prices and book car rentals directly through the warehouse club's travel website. Keep in mind, you won't be renting a car directly from Costco; instead, your reservation will be made with one of its partner companies. Besides discounted rental rates, when you book a rental car through Costco Travel, you get to take advantage of several member-exclusive benefits, including a free additional driver and flexible cancellation policies.
What benefits does Costco Travel offer for car rentals?
Whether you're considering taking out a policy with Costco Car Insurance or are stocking up on snacks for the big game, a big part of being a Costco member is taking advantage of the steep discounts the wholesaler often offers. Discounts are one of the biggest selling points of Costco Travel's rental program, which gives members access to the Low Price Finder, a tool that helps them quickly locate affordable rental cars.
Costco doesn't promise members will save a specified amount when renting a car through its travel service, and how much you do save will depend on your travel dates and where you're located. Still, members have reported saving anywhere from a hundred to several hundred dollars with the service. Since Costco partners with major car rental brands, you can use the Low Price Finder to compare prices and find competitive deals all in one place. If you'll be sharing driving duties with someone else, the waived additional driver fee is another attractive benefit of renting a car through Costco Travel.
If you plan to share driving responsibilities, Costco Travel's waived additional driver fee is another valuable perk. In the U.S. and Canada, the fee is waived when you book with Alamo, Enterprise, Avis, or Budget. Overseas, you can also avoid the fee in the UK, Puerto Rico, France, Germany, Ireland, and Spain, but only with Alamo or Enterprise. With companies like Enterprise charging $15 per day for this option, renting a car through Costco Travel can save you $100 on a week-long trip. Other benefits include no cancellation fees, and a 2% reward for Executive Members.
What to expect when booking and picking up a rental car
It might go without saying, but only Costco members can book rental cars through Costco Travel. The primary driver must show both a valid Costco membership card and a driver's license when picking up the rental car. Additional drivers will need to show a valid license at pickup, but they don't have to be Costco members. If you're younger than 25 years old, you can still book a car through Costco Travel and get the discount. However, you may have to pay an underage driver fee and must book the car directly with the rental company, not through the Costco Travel website.
While you don't need a credit card to book a car through Costco Travel, you will need a major credit card at the time of pickup. If you rent a car above a certain price, a hold may be placed on your credit card when you pick up the rental. Making sure you have proper insurance coverage is your responsibility when renting a car through Costco Travel. It's a good idea to become familiar with our list of the 10 things you need to do before driving a rental car, which includes checking with your personal insurance provider to see what it covers. You should also read the rental agreement carefully for details about fuel charges, toll programs, and equipment fees before signing.