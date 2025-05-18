What You Should Know Before Renting A Car Through Costco Travel

Whether you're considering taking out a policy with Costco Car Insurance or are stocking up on snacks for the big game, a big part of being a Costco member is taking advantage of the steep discounts the wholesaler often offers. Discounts are one of the biggest selling points of Costco Travel's rental program, which gives members access to the Low Price Finder, a tool that helps them quickly locate affordable rental cars.

Costco doesn't promise members will save a specified amount when renting a car through its travel service, and how much you do save will depend on your travel dates and where you're located. Still, members have reported saving anywhere from a hundred to several hundred dollars with the service. Since Costco partners with major car rental brands, you can use the Low Price Finder to compare prices and find competitive deals all in one place. If you'll be sharing driving duties with someone else, the waived additional driver fee is another attractive benefit of renting a car through Costco Travel.

If you plan to share driving responsibilities, Costco Travel's waived additional driver fee is another valuable perk. In the U.S. and Canada, the fee is waived when you book with Alamo, Enterprise, Avis, or Budget. Overseas, you can also avoid the fee in the UK, Puerto Rico, France, Germany, Ireland, and Spain, but only with Alamo or Enterprise. With companies like Enterprise charging $15 per day for this option, renting a car through Costco Travel can save you $100 on a week-long trip. Other benefits include no cancellation fees, and a 2% reward for Executive Members.

