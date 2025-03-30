10 Things You Need To Do Before Driving A Rental Car (To Avoid Hidden Fees)

While travel tips and stress-reducing road trip apps go a long way toward making your road trip smoother, driving can still be stressful. It can get complicated — especially if you need to rent a vehicle. Whether you're going cross-country or need to get to your destination after landing at an airport, renting a car often comes with mixed feelings. That's not to say rental cars (or rental car companies) are all bad. Some rental companies even offer EVs to save on gas and maybe even help the planet. Yet there are things we don't love about car rentals, and the biggest complaint? Hidden fees.

Part of having a halfway decent experience when renting a car is knowing what to expect. The first part is to understand the costs upfront so you can avoid racking up more fees than you've budgeted for. It can feel intimidating to rent a car, put down a deposit, or give a credit card number, and still find things are not quite what you expected when you arrive.

To that end, here are some things you can do to avoid hidden fees before picking up your rental car (and after you return it, too).