You've Been Warned: Do Not Rent A Car Seat With Your Rental Car

Most rental car companies may claim that they have a variety of car seat types available suitable for your child's age range, height, or weight. However, you may notice that the language used on these car rental websites tend to be vague. For instance, on Enterprise, it says, "You may choose from the following car seats at many of our rental locations: infant seat, child, seat, booster seat." While it's great that there's a wide variety of options to choose from, you may miss the part that says you get to pick which one you get at a rental location.

There are many potential hindrances that can occur once you get to the car rental counter. There may be a limited number of car seats available per seat type, and there's a high chance that they observe a "first come, first serve" policy. If you have a late arrival time, you may be out of luck and out of options.

If you end up requesting a car seat for your kid when you show up to pick up your rental car, at that point, you're at the mercy of the rental car agent's expediency in procuring your equipment. This can tack on a significant amount of time to your rental process. Based on experience, this is especially true if the place you're renting from is on the premises of a particularly busy airport.

Finally, if you're travelling internationally, you have to take into consideration that not all locations have similar child car seat requirements. Even if you look up a country's legislation online, and it confirms the existence of child car seat laws, you can't guarantee that locals abide by them religiously. Rather than find yourself in a situation where child car seat use isn't a popular option, you definitely should bring your own for your own peace of mind.