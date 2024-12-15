6 Must-Have Gadgets For Traveling With Small Children
Bringing children on adventures is becoming increasingly common. Although there's a chance that small children won't fully remember everything about travel, there can be a ton of benefits to bringing your little one with you. It can be a great way to make memories with your child.
However, when it comes to traveling with small children, it's necessary to do your homework to prevent unnecessary stress. Aside from planning a child-friendly itinerary filled with activities in areas with parent-friendly facilities, it is best to invest in tools that can help you manage the unfamiliar terrain. After buying your own long-haul flight essentials, you'll want to grab some things for your little one as well.
We'll share gadgets that can help you manage the chaos of air travel, as well as make the trip a little more enjoyable. To learn more about how we've chosen the items on this list, you can head on over to the end of the article for our selection methodology. If you're preparing for your first trip with your child, here are a couple of things you should consider.
Toddler seat extender
Depending on the airline, policies for small children may vary. Up to a certain age, some airlines offer bassinets for babies or let toddlers sit on their parent's lap. However, some airlines like United Airlines require children two years old and above to have their own seat. Thankfully, a seat extender can help make sure their little legs stay comfortable.
Typically priced at $32.99, the CozyBonder Toddler Airplane Bed is a soft, machine washable, and waterproof seat extender that over 400 people have given an average of 4.2 stars on Amazon. With adjustable buckles and velcro, it can also work for other forms of transportation, like buses and trains. While some airlines may allow it, you may need to follow certain rules, like only attaching it once the plane is already cruising comfortably in the air and not using it on aisle seats. Measuring at only 8.26" x 7.87" and weighing only 13.7oz, it's light enough to add to your baby's cabin bag without sacrificing too much luggage.
That said, if you're very particular about safety, you may even want to consider using an FAA-approved car seat for your child instead. But if you decide to do this, you'll need to inquire about your airline's rules regarding car seat use. For example, you'll need to make sure you book a window seat for your child if you plan to fly via United Airlines.
Child leash
As a developmental milestone, seeing your kid walk for the first time can be quite an emotional experience. That said, once they learn to run, it can bring stress or anxiety. If you're a parent that hasn't kept up with your cardio or realized that your toddler has an innate need for speed, you'll want something to make sure you don't lose them in the airport or crowded tourist sites.
When it comes to toddler harnesses, one of the most popular brands on Amazon is Accmore. For the children who love the color pink (and a big wings), the Accmore butterfly harness leash is a highly-regarded option with over 7,500 users rating it over 4.6 stars on average. Out of the box, it includes 3 items: soft wristbands, a steel wrist link, and the harness itself. With two colors available (pink and purple), you can opt to get one for $9.99 or a pair for $19.97. On the other hand, for toddlers who prefer something a little more prehistoric, they also offer a dinosaur version that is similarly-rated at $14.99. But take note, Accmore recommends its harness designs to children under five years old and who do not weigh more than 50 lbs.
Apart from harnesses, you might also want to include other things, like Bluetooth tracking tools. So, if your child does sneak away from your view, you still have a way to find them.
Child travel pillow
Airplane seats can be deeply uncomfortable, especially if you can't afford to fly businesses class or private. From the lack of legroom to overall cramped spaces, flights with standard economy seats or budget airlines can feel like holding your breath. Because airplane chairs are typically designed to seat the average person, children (and their comfort) aren't necessarily top of mind. Because of this, you might want to snag a travel pillow.
Lending toddlers a standard adult-sized travel pillows may seem like a good idea, but they never seem to fit right. Thankfully, there are tons of travel pillows made with tiny necks in mind, like the Infanzia's travel pillow. Designed specifically for children, over 9,000 parents have given the travel pillow an average of 4.4 stars. Priced at $19.99, it's available in six colors and designed with a thinner back made to avoid pushing your child's forward. It also includes a snap button, which you can easily attach it to any hand-carry luggage. If you're worried about the occasional food stains from messy eaters, Infanzia shares that it's machine washable.
While you're at it, you might want to get yourself a travel pillow too. Among our list for recommended gadgets for long flights, we've mentioned the innovative Trtl Pillow before, which offer a little more benefits than the average neck pillow that you can grab at one of those expensive airport kiosks.
Travel stroller
With the right travel stroller, you don't have to worry about carrying your not-so-little sleeping baby from the plane all the way through immigration. What makes a travel stroller different from regular strollers is that they are often lightweight and fit the standard hand-carry requirements for airlines. One model that we have tried (and over 8,000 parents have given 4.5 stars on Amazon) is the gb Pockit Air.
Retailing for $139.99, the gb Pockit Air only measures 11.8" x 7" x 13.8" when folded, weighs around 10lbs, has a shopping basket, and features a sun canopy. The downside is that I personally wish that they added a strap, so you don't need to buy a bag separately. Take note, some airlines may have stricter size and weight requirements for their carry-on policies, but we've used this model on several budget airlines without problems. Before purchasing it, make sure to check your preferred airline for more information.
Plus, travel strollers can be great to have at your destination, although some travel child-focused destinations have stroller rentals, like theme parks. For example, stroller rentals in Hong Kong Disneyland are HKD 150 (or about $20), but you'll also need to consider extra fees for the deposit, rain cover, and locks. One advantage of renting strollers is that they'll often be pretty heavy-duty compared to the travel-sized ones.
Luggage with baby seat
Little legs mean more steps for the same distance, so it's no wonder that kids quickly get tired from walking far distances. Unfortunately, some airports are huge, and getting from check-in to the gate or even the gate to the luggage claim can be a challenge. Plus, any carer of small children can tell you the absolute nightmare of endless bags to manage (as well as trying to keep them from swallowing random stuff). To make the first and last leg of your trips less painful, you might want to buy luggage with a baby seat, like the LemoHome expendable luggage.
Starting at $199.99, the LemoHome expendable luggage works both as a 20" carry on and as a stroller. On Amazon, over 300 people have given it 4.4 stars. You can keep it attached to your luggage or use the kids stroller separately, which means you don't need to think about a separate stroller for your trip either. According to LemoHome, it's child-friendly luggage can be used by children up to ten years old, as long as the overall load with the luggage doesn't exceed 80kg (or about 177 lbs).
Available in multiple colors, you can get a classic white or black to match your adult luggage or fun ones like pink, blue, and yellow. Depending on how much sun you want to have your little one to have, you can opt to get the version with the visor and without.
Portable bottle warmer
While there's always the option to pack formula, there are tons of long-term health benefits for breastfeeding for mothers, as well as their children. That said, it's not necessarily easy to do it, especially in the hustle and bustle of the airport. Depending on the airport or the tourist destination you want to visit, access to breastfeeding areas can be limited. Not to mention, it's also possible that you and your baby will need to be separated with your partner for long periods, especially if you hold different passports and need to stand in different immigration lines. Thankfully, for parents that prefer breastfeeding, there are still ways to do this, even when their mother isn't around. First, you'll need to store frozen milk in a cooler. Next, you'll want to transfer it to a bottle and make sure it's a good temperature for consumption.
On Amazon, over a thousand parents have given the Hopebig's Bottle Warmer an average of 4.1 stars. Priced at $65.99, it can be used with up to four different-sized bottles from 40mm to 70mm. With a 10,000 mAh battery, it only takes two minutes to heat your baby's milk to a comfortable temperature. It has five temperature settings that can go as high as 122 degrees Fahrenheit and can keep your bottle warm for up to six hours for every full charge. In a jiffy, you can also easily charge it with its accompanying USB-C cable.
Methodology
As someone who comes from a large, close-knit family, the challenge of wrangling little ones during international flights can be overwhelming. To keep tensions low, we've found that having the right gadgets can prevent a lot of unnecessary drama in the airport, as well as when you land at your destination. In this list, we looked into recommending things that are light and easy to store.
In addition, we took into consideration a few things that may not be super necessary, but are still nice to have for children of certain age groups. All items suggested can fit into the standard carry-on luggage sizes for most airlines. In addition, we also sought to include items that can serve dual purposes, so you can make the most out of your limited luggage space, whether it is for road trips or flights.
Aside from getting the right gadgets, it's also a good idea to review the child-friendly policies of your specific airline. If you haven't already, you should definitely check out our recommendations for travel essentials, which can also help pacify the adults in your party as well. Whether it's a powerbank that is perfect for their budget flights on airplanes with no charging ports or wired headphones, the right gadgets can save your sanity in the insane experience of air travel.