5 Gadgets That You'll Want For Your Next Long Flight
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Technology continues to steadily advance in so many aspects of our lives, but one area it seems to have stalled in is commercial flight. Airliners seemingly can't get us to our destinations any faster than they could 10, 20, or 40 years ago, and for many of us, a long flight can be a tedious, uncomfortable one. Fortunately, tech has come a long way in many other industries, opening the market to a wide variety of gadgets and products that can make those long flights easier to bear.
Whether it's noise-canceling headphones to drown out nearby passengers, tablets, and e-readers that can provide hours of distracting entertainment even when the shaky Wi-Fi of your plane inevitably fails, or clever innovations to comfort apparel that can make it easier to rest in what little space you have, these gadgets can transform an otherwise intolerable journey into a relaxing, productive trip. Based on hands-on experience from SlashGear and other reputable publications (more information about the selection process can be found at the end of this list), here are five gadgets that you'll want to have on hand for your next long flight.
Apple AirPods Pro
Now that the technology has become ubiquitous and relatively affordable, headphones equipped with noise cancellation are an absolute must on a plane. Assuming they work as advertised, noise-canceling headphones will not only provide you with your music, podcasts, or audiobooks for entertainment but will also drown out the shrieking cries of young children or annoying complaints of grumpy adults, creating your own personal, distraction-free bubble of privacy.
Several brands, including Apple, make some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. If you're looking for a compact product that won't take up much space in your luggage, the second-generation AirPods Pro (2022) is a great option. They provide wireless audio and active noise cancellation (ANC).
Despite their small size, the Bluetooth earbuds are packed with state-of-the-art technology powered by Apple's H2 chipset, which gives them some of the best ANC available. They also have a great transparency mode, which allows you to clearly hear the sounds around you even while in your ears, which is crucial for when the flight crew needs to make an important announcement.
They also sound great, provide a broad frequency range, and have intuitive voice and touch controls, including the ability to swipe your finger to adjust the volume. They're not perfect, though, and in our hands-on review, SlashGear noted that the spatial audio offered by the product "feels gimmicky." AirPods naturally integrate with many other Apple products, but if you're not already embedded into the Apple ecosystem, you won't be able to take advantage of all the peripheral's features. If you are, though, you can purchase the Apple AirPods Pro (2022) from Amazon for $269.
Kindle Paperwhite
A great way to pass the time on a long flight is by reading a good book, and an e-reader lets you carry as many books as you want while barely taking up any space. Quality e-readers, such as the Kindle Paperwhite, also have a high-resolution e-ink display that won't strain your eyes like reading on a tablet or smartphone might. Plus, the Paperwhite has a gentle backlight, so you can read on red-eye flights without disturbing passengers around you.
It's also a great investment — I've been using my Paperwhite for well over a decade now, and while the battery isn't quite what it used to be, I can still use it for hours before needing to recharge it. It also comes with some nifty features, like being able to quickly look up the definition of an unfamiliar word with a single tap of your finger. In our positive hands-on review, SlashGear also celebrated the X-ray feature, which can show you all the details of a character, place, or moment in a given book.
While e-ink is easier on the eyes and feels closer to reading a physical book, you may want to mix things up and switch from reading to watching videos or playing games — in which case a more traditional tablet, like an iPad, maybe a better option than an e-reader. You can read e-books on most tablets, and if you're looking to streamline your carry-on luggage, this would be the smarter move, though I prefer reading e-ink so much that I usually take both devices with me when traveling. The standard 16 GB Kindle Paperwhite sells on Amazon for $149.99.
Trtl Pillow
The Trtl Travel Pillow is an innovative product with an advantage over many other neck pillows in that it will support your entire head if you nod off. That makes it great for long flights, as you'll be able to comfortably fall asleep in your seat and spend the bulk of your trip unbothered by anything around you. The Trtl is basically a comfortable scarf that wraps around your neck, with one side containing a firm place for you to tilt your head and rest it so that it isn't sagging at a bad angle or waking you up as you nod off. After testing it out, Wirecutter gave the product a positive review, saying, "The bendy, plastic brace offers the perfect amount of neck support."
The cushioned fabric is a hypoallergenic fleece that is machine washable, so you can keep it sanitary and fresh after each use. It comes in four colors to suit your tastes: black, red, gray, and coral. A pricier Plus variant is also available that provides extra foam padding, adjustable height settings, and a more breathable fabric cover. One big drawback is that the pillow is very hard to wear with headphones, especially over-the-ear models. If you're looking to use noise-cancellation or soothing sounds to help you fall asleep, this could be an issue. If it's not, you can find the Trtl Travel Pillow on Amazon for $59.99.
Anker 313 Power Bank (PowerCore 10K)
Many of the devices you might use on a flight, such as headphones, tablets, and handheld gaming consoles, may quickly use up their batteries — especially if it's a long trip. That's exactly why you'll want to bring a power bank with you, so you can recharge any gadgets you've got. The Anker 313 Power Bank (PowerCore 10K) is a good option because of its flat, slim design, which makes it easy to carry as well as tuck away behind the seat in front of you while you use it.
I own an Anker 313 Power Bank and often bring it out with me since its slim profile makes it easy to slide in and out of my jeans pocket. With 10,000 mAh, it can provide 2.25 charges for an iPhone 12, 1.6 charges for a Galaxy S20, or 1.2 charges for an iPad Mini 5. Using Anker's proprietary PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology, it also tailors its charge (up to 12W) depending on what you plug into it. It has one USB-A output and two inputs (USB-C and micro USB), and an LED battery charge indicator.
It's a shame there's no USB-C output since many Android devices and newer iPhones use the standard now, but a USB-A to USB-C cable isn't hard to come by. It's also not the most powerful power bank you can get — you may want a bigger option if you're using your tablet or handheld console for the duration of your flight. But if you're looking for a small, affordable device to give you another charge or two, you can purchase the Anker 313 Power Bank for $21.99.
Nintendo Switch Lite
Gaming on a handheld console is a surefire way to make time disappear and pass the hours on a long flight. The Nintendo Switch is a great option since it gives you the power of a home console in the palms of your hands. It allows you to play triple-A titles like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Super Mario Odyssey," as well as any of the best Nintendo Switch games of 2023.
An even better choice for a long flight is the Nintendo Switch Lite. With a 5.5-inch LCD screen, it's smaller, lighter, and more affordable than the original Switch, designed exclusively for handheld gaming. In our positive review of the product, SlashGear noted it has good battery life — which is important on an airplane. However, we did call the USB-C port placement "annoying." Other downsides include the lack of an OLED screen and the fact that you can't connect it to a TV when you reach your destination or get back home. If you're mainly using the Switch Lite while traveling and commuting, though, its pros vastly outweigh its cons. The Nintendo Switch Lite is available from Amazon for $199.99 and comes in multiple bright colors, including blue, yellow, turquoise, coral, and gray.
How the gadgets were selected for this list
The items on this list of gadgets you'll want for your next long flight were selected based on hands-on experience. While you can research specs online, the only way to truly know if a product is reliable and works as advertised is by physically testing it out — and if you can't do that, by relying on expert reviews by those who have.
I personally own and regularly use two of the products on this list — the Kindle Paperwhite and Anker 313 Power Bank, having used the former for over a decade and the latter for over two years. Three items on this list were personally reviewed by my colleagues at SlashGear, while another was reviewed by The New York Times Wirecutter, a reputable publication known for its thorough testing of a wide range of gadgets, appliances, and other equipment. Together, the well-reviewed items on this list offer several different ways to make a long commercial flight more tolerable, whether by making yourself more comfortable, giving you ways to pass the time, or drowning out the distracting noise that many airline travelers have (unfortunately) come to know so well.