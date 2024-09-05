You Can Finally Renew Your Passport Online: Here's How

Acquiring a U.S. passport can be quite a tedious process, especially if it's your first time doing so. Apart from filling out an application form, you need to come up with a valid proof of your American citizenship, have a valid photo ID, have a photocopy of every requirement, provide a passport photo, and pay all the necessary fees. More importantly, you will need to submit the application and go through the process it entails in person by either going to a passport acceptance facility like a post office or government office, a passport agency, or a U.S. embassy or consulate.

On the other hand, there are several ways to renew a U.S. passport. In some cases, you may still be required to make an in-person visit, but for people who meet certain criteria, the ability to renew a passport online could be available.

The U.S. State Department recently launched a beta program that allows citizens to conveniently renew their expired passports by submitting an application and other required documentation online. During the program's initial period, only a limited number of slots are allotted daily for applicants — once the limit has been reached for the day, people are encouraged to try submitting on another day. A full launch of the online passport renewal system is in the pipeline, although a release date has not been announced as of this writing.

If you're interested in renewing your U.S. passport, you must first find out if you meet the State Department's particular list of prerequisites.