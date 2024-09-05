You Can Finally Renew Your Passport Online: Here's How
Acquiring a U.S. passport can be quite a tedious process, especially if it's your first time doing so. Apart from filling out an application form, you need to come up with a valid proof of your American citizenship, have a valid photo ID, have a photocopy of every requirement, provide a passport photo, and pay all the necessary fees. More importantly, you will need to submit the application and go through the process it entails in person by either going to a passport acceptance facility like a post office or government office, a passport agency, or a U.S. embassy or consulate.
On the other hand, there are several ways to renew a U.S. passport. In some cases, you may still be required to make an in-person visit, but for people who meet certain criteria, the ability to renew a passport online could be available.
The U.S. State Department recently launched a beta program that allows citizens to conveniently renew their expired passports by submitting an application and other required documentation online. During the program's initial period, only a limited number of slots are allotted daily for applicants — once the limit has been reached for the day, people are encouraged to try submitting on another day. A full launch of the online passport renewal system is in the pipeline, although a release date has not been announced as of this writing.
If you're interested in renewing your U.S. passport, you must first find out if you meet the State Department's particular list of prerequisites.
Requirements for renewing a U.S. passport online
For starters, only travelers who've already been issued a U.S. passport in the past — specifically people who hold passports that isn't more than 15 years old, was issued between 2009 and 2015, and has only been expired for less than five years — are in current possession of the passport that was valid for 10 years, and are currently residing in the U.S. may be eligible to renew their travel document online. Second, and perhaps more importantly, your scheduled travel must be set to at least eight weeks from the date you intend to submit your application and not any time sooner. In addition, the expired passport must be a regular tourist passport that is undamaged and was never reported as lost or stolen.
The applicant must be of age, at least 25 years or older. They must be able to pay for the passport renewal using a credit or debit card. Furthermore, there also shouldn't be changes needed to the name, gender, date of birth, or place of birth recorded in the passport details page.
You don't qualify for the online renewal system if you are 24 years old or younger, or are currently residing outside the U.S. You also can't go through the process if your passport was issued before you turned 16 years old, was issued more than 15 years ago, or has been expired more than five years. You also can't renew online if you intend to pay for the process in cash or if you're renewing a specially issued travel document, such as a diplomatic passport. Finally, if the passport you're trying to renew is damaged or is not in your possession, you will not be able to renew it online and will need to go about the process another way.
How to create an account for U.S. passport renewal
Assuming you've positively determined that you're eligible to renew your U.S. passport online, you need to create an account to the State Department's online portal through which to submit your application and other required documents. Here's how:
- Open a web browser and go to https://mytravel.state.gov.
- Hit the Sign In button.
- Select "Create an account."
- Enter a valid email address. Make sure it's the one that you check the most often, and preferably not the one associated with your work or school.
- Select your preferred language for emails.
- Read and agree to the website rules by checking the box.
- Hit the Submit button.
Once you've created an account, check your inbox for a confirmation email from Login.gov. Confirm your email address and provide a strong password for your account, and hit Continue. Next, choose two multi-factor authentication methods to use on your account, such as an authenticator app like Google Authenticator, a code via text or voice message, printed backup codes, or a physical security key. Follow onscreen instructions to finalize setting up your account.
Once your Login.gov account has been created, go back to https://mytravel.state.gov, and hit Sign In. This time, select Sign in and provide your login credentials. Once you're in, complete your profile by providing the required information as well as the best way to contact you about your application.
How to start your passport renewal application and verify your eligibility
After you sign in to https://mytravel.state.gov using your newly created account, you should see the option to Renew Your Passport on the Consular Services homepage. Clicking it will open the application form, which you will have 30 days to complete from the time that you start it.
During this stage, make sure you have your passport on hand as you will be required to enter certain information into the application as they are printed on the biographical data page of your passport. Pay attention to how your name is spelled, in particular the capitalization, existence of hyphens, and any spacing between letters in your name on the actual passport. For example, if your last name is McAvoy but is printed as Mc Avoy in your passport, include the space in your application. If your last name is hyphenated, you may need to enter it without one — either as two words or one word — in the application. The hyphen will be added to your name during the application review process later on.
In order to fill in your application, make sure your most recent passport had a 10-year validity. The passport must also be expiring within one year or should have been expired for less than five years. You can renew either a passport book or a passport card or both through the online renewal system, provided that you have the expired version of the document you wish to renew in your possession.
If the system confirms that you are eligible for online passport renewal based on the information you provided, you should see a message indicating so on the screen. If the confirmation was unsuccessful, you either need to try going through the application process again at a later time — the daily application limit might have already been reached — or explore a different avenue for renewing your passport entirely.
What to do when you're eligible to renew your passport online
Once the State Department's online renewal system determines you're allowed to renew your expired U.S. passport through the online portal, you'll be asked to provide details about your international travel itinerary as well as a digital photo — no selfies, photo scans, or photos of already printed photos are allowed. You'll also need to pay all the passport fees associated with your application, anywhere between $30-$160 depending on document type. Around a week after you submit your application, you need to visit the Online Passport Status System to enroll in email updates so you are notified of the status of your renewal.
As previously stated, only those traveling at least eight weeks after the initial application may proceed with renewing passports via the online portal. As of this writing, only routine service is offered for online renewal applicants. That means it'll take about six to eight weeks processing time, plus around an additional two weeks of mailing time for your new passport to get to you. It's important to note, that you do not mail your passport in for online renewal and do not try to travel international with it, as it will be cancelled once your application is processed.
What to do if you need your renewed passport ASAP
In most cases, renewing by mail is the recommended method for those who hold an expired U.S. passport but don't qualify for online renewal. If renewal by mail is not an option, you will have to apply in person.
If you need your new passport in the next three to eight weeks, you can renew your passport by mail and shell out an extra $60 for expedited service, which will bump up the routine six-to-eight-week processing to two to three weeks instead.
If you need your new passport in less than three weeks, you will need to make an in-person appointment at a passport agency or center to renew your travel document. You can opt for either Life-or-Death Emergency Service or Urgent Travel Service, provide the necessary requirements, and see if you qualify. Walk-ins are not allowed.
Although expedited service is not offered for online renewal applicants, you may request a faster turnaround and pay the required additional fees in case your travel plans change after you submit your application. Contact the National Passport Information Center by calling 1-877-487-2778 and providing your application number or your last name and date of birth. Note that once you contact the agency for faster processing, you may not see updates to your application in your MyTravelGov account.