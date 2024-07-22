How To Take Your Passport Photo With Your iPhone Or Android: A Complete Guide

The first and most important thing to do when using a smartphone to take your passport photo is to find a good place to take it. The U.S. Department of State and many other governments require photos to be taken in front of a plain white or off-white background. That means you should have nothing in the background of your photo except for a solid pane of white.

If you have a white wall or door in your home, it should work well as a backdrop, but be sure it isn't overly textured, as it must look smooth in the photo you submit. In a pinch, you can drape a white sheet behind you over a door frame, coat rack, or clothesline, making sure that it's not visibly wrinkled on camera. if the surface behind you has some texture, the important thing is for it not to show up on camera. You can test this by using your iPhone or Android to snap a photo of the background you plan to use. If it looks like an untextured white in this sample photo, you'll be safe using it for your passport photo. Regardless, you should opt for something as white and untextured as possible. Personally, I used a large, white door in my bedroom that I angled until it faced a window, but you could also use a bedsheet or untextured wall. Additionally, make sure that the white background is large enough that nothing other than you and it are visible within the prescribed dimensions of the photo set forth by your government.