5 Must-Have Traveling Apps For A Stress-Free Road Trip

There's nothing quite like hitting the open road in your RV or personal vehicle for a fun drive to a far destination. However, planning a road trip, whether you're looking to drive a hundred miles or across the country, can be a stressful experience. Luckily for you, though, having constant access to your phone gives you around-the-clock access to all types of traveling information, like weather along your route and which interstate exits have gas stations. You can even find local landmarks if you want to be a bit more spontaneous.

There are many traveling apps to help you navigate the trip planning process. However, there are a few specific ones that could come in handy both during the planning and the drive. Based on high ratings and personal experience, here are five must-have traveling apps to download to your phone for your next road trip. Each of these apps is available for IOS and Android devices. The methodology we used to select these apps will be explained in more detail at the bottom of the article.