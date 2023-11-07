Don't Even Think About Going On Your RV Trip Without Installing These Apps First

Campendium is an app that's a great resource for RV enthusiasts for planning your trip and where to stay next. It offers tons of information for campsites in both national and state parks along with info on where you can go boondocking (camping outside of regular campgrounds with no hookups). What's cool is you can use your location to find out what's in your immediate area so if you need to change plans on the fly, you can figure out a good place to set up camp. They also have a blog where you find stories about things like camping gear and strategies for boondocking.

What's particularly useful on Campendium are the user reviews of locations. RV campers just like you will tell you where they camped and their experience at different sites. They'll include things like how crowded a site is, cell reception info (important to all campers), and you can even view pictures of the sites where they stayed. Unfortunately, this app doesn't let you book campsites from within the app and is not as good at telling you nearby amenities in the towns you've passed through as other apps in this category.

The app and website are free, but you can sign up for a yearly subscription that will remove all ads.