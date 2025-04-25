Costco Car Insurance: How It Works & If It's Worth Using (According To Reviews)

If you love Costco's bulk discounts (or their unbeatable food court), you might be interested in knowing they also offer member-exclusive auto insurance. Thanks to American Family Insurance, Costco shoppers can get signed up for CONNECT: an insurance program that includes a variety of perks in line with the deals you've come to expect from the warehouse club. But is it actually worth it? The answer depends on what you value in a policy, where you live, and how much customer service matters to you.

To be clear: Costco doesn't actually sell car insurance directly. Rather, it partners with American Family Insurance to offer the CONNECT plan to its members. To qualify, you must be a current Costco member (either Gold Star or Executive). If that's you, you can request a quote through Costco's Auto & Home Insurance arm and provide them with all the standard information like your vehicle details, driving history, and current insurance provider.

CONNECT includes all the basic types of coverage, including comprehensive, collision, liability, and uninsured motorist coverage. It also comes with a few valuable extras, including free windshield repair, gap insurance, accident forgiveness, and travel expense coverage if you're in an accident more than 100 miles from home.

