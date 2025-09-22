Does Costco Still Offer A Private Jet Membership? Its History With Wheels Up, Explained

You can seemingly purchase anything at Costco, from too many jars of pickles to new tires for their vehicles. Back in 2020, during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the big box store Costco could purchase an annual membership for a private airplane company for around $17,500. Not only that, but by purchasing the annual membership to private airline Wheels Up, Costco members could have received up to $3,500 in Costco shopping credit.

Unfortunately, Costco does not offer Wheels Up subscriptions to its members anymore. The partnership fell apart after 2022, and now Wheels Up is its own company with its own subscription tiers. Note that the membership does not mean that use of the planes is free, as there is still a high hourly rate for the plane's usage.

Wheels Up, the private jet provider that had partnered with Costco, is a global aircraft company that currently features over 1,500 private aircraft that members have access to. Wheels Up states that they have a "variety of cabin classes and dynamic pricing offered on all aircraft types." That means that, during peak usage times, the price of using the aircraft can increase. Think about ordering an Uber or Lyft during rush hour and seeing the surge pricing increase; the same can happen with Wheels Up. There are a number of reasons why a person would choose to fly private, whether it's because they want total isolation or don't like going through TSA.