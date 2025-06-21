Things You Can Find In Private Jets That Aren't In Commercial Planes

Ever since the first private jet in the world, the Learjet 23, took flight in 1963, the landscape of private jet aviation has undergone a profound transformation. Today, high-net-worth individuals choose convenience over money and prefer flying in private jets instead of commercial jets. The global private aviation sector is also booming, with projections suggesting the market will be worth $80.8 billion by 2034, with the U.S. taking the lead. Fun fact: Half of the private jets in the world are owned by Americans, with some of the biggest private jet airports also located in the U.S. Not only are private jets fast, they are also a safer means of travel than commercial planes.

Private jets also are of different types: entry-level jets, light jets, super-light jets, mid-size jets, super mid-size jets, heavy jets, ultra-long-range jets, and airliners. The Bombardier Challenger 300/350 is globally the most used private jet. The most expensive one, the Bombardier Global 8000, costs roughly $78 million. That cost is just for the raw private jet. When you add personalization to the mix, the sky is the limit. But the question remains: Why are people investing so much in private jets? The answer is simple: comfort and amenities.

Of course, a few airlines do offer several luxuries with their first-class and premium suites, but the amenities and customization that you get with a private jet are second to none. Which is what we will be discussing in this article, as we list things you can find in a private jet but not on commercial planes.