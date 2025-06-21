Things You Can Find In Private Jets That Aren't In Commercial Planes
Ever since the first private jet in the world, the Learjet 23, took flight in 1963, the landscape of private jet aviation has undergone a profound transformation. Today, high-net-worth individuals choose convenience over money and prefer flying in private jets instead of commercial jets. The global private aviation sector is also booming, with projections suggesting the market will be worth $80.8 billion by 2034, with the U.S. taking the lead. Fun fact: Half of the private jets in the world are owned by Americans, with some of the biggest private jet airports also located in the U.S. Not only are private jets fast, they are also a safer means of travel than commercial planes.
Private jets also are of different types: entry-level jets, light jets, super-light jets, mid-size jets, super mid-size jets, heavy jets, ultra-long-range jets, and airliners. The Bombardier Challenger 300/350 is globally the most used private jet. The most expensive one, the Bombardier Global 8000, costs roughly $78 million. That cost is just for the raw private jet. When you add personalization to the mix, the sky is the limit. But the question remains: Why are people investing so much in private jets? The answer is simple: comfort and amenities.
Of course, a few airlines do offer several luxuries with their first-class and premium suites, but the amenities and customization that you get with a private jet are second to none. Which is what we will be discussing in this article, as we list things you can find in a private jet but not on commercial planes.
Comfortable and convertible seating area
The best part about flying in a private jet is that you have a dedicated seating area. The bespoke seating is nothing like the cramped rows of commercial airlines. The chairs are no ordinary ones; They are luxurious and comfortable. They are also movable and adjustable as per preference. While the seating capacity is based on the size of the private jet, most private jets offer individual seating, club-style seating with face-to-face arrangements, conference-style setups, or sofa-like lounges.
Some private jets also offer reclining seats that can be converted into beds whenever required. Generally, private jets offer seats that can not only move but can also swivel and recline. These seats are crafted of high-quality materials (as with Gulfstream, which uses handcrafted leather) and other exceptional-quality fabrics. They are also ergonomically designed to provide the best comfort. For instance, Bombardier Global 7500 and 8000 jets' Nuage zero-gravity seating provides best-in-class comfort. Private jets also offer temperature-controlled seating and chairs with a massage function.
One benefit is that not only do you get comfortable seats that can move or convert into a bed, but there is ample space for you to stretch, walk around, and socialize, which is something you won't get on commercial first-class seats. Aside from the comforts that you get on private jet seats, they are also equipped with adjustable tablets, power outlets, and reading lamps, along with private entertainment displays. And you get these high-tech features in an environment of complete quiet and privacy, not possible on commercial flights.
Full-Size bedrooms with King or Queen beds
Unlike commercial airlines' first-class or premium suites, private jets not only provide comfortable seats but also offer a private, enclosed space dedicated to relaxing during long flights. Based on the type of private jet, you will find either a king or queen bed. But they can be of different shapes depending on the private jet's interior and the owner's preference. Since a complete bedroom on an aircraft requires a huge space and is mostly on the rear of the jet, you will find such luxurious bedrooms in heavy, ultra-long-range jets and airliners.
Private jets, such as the Boeing Business Jet (777X, 737-Max, 787), the ACJ320neo, Embraer Lineage 1000E, Bombardier Global 7500/8000, Falcon 8X, and Gulfstream G650ER, among others, offer a full-size bedroom due to their ample cabin space. In midsize and super-midsize jets, sleeping facilities may be limited to convertible sofa-cum-beds or lie-flat seating, which may require additional bedding. However, whether it is a dedicated bedroom or a flexible arrangement, these sky bedrooms often come with plush furnishings, luxurious interiors, ambient lighting, and separate climate control.
Private jet bedrooms can also be equipped with entertainment systems so that you can relax watching your favorite movie or show as you enjoy a premium experience 40,000 feet in the air. These private spaces may also come with a door for privacy, sleeping suits, slippers, carpets, and luxury bedtime skincare routine products. Large airliners such as the Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 can be configured with multiple bedrooms.
Fully-equipped full-size bathrooms
While commercial airlines have those cramped lavatories, one of the best things about a private jet is that everything that you have onboard is for your private use. Which means you also get a private, full-size bathroom. Some jets may include multiple lavatories, but there is a provision of at least one private lavatory that is either connected to the bedroom or is located separately. For obvious reasons, large airliners offer better and more spacious bathrooms than mid-size or super-mid-size private jets.
Light jets, such as the Cessna Citation CJ2 and Embraer Phenom 300, offer lavatories that are separated from all other spaces using hardwood or pocket doors. These can include a wash basin with a mirror, a flushable toilet, and some storage space. Mid-size and super-mid-size private jet interiors are more spacious, and along with standard fittings, they come with more storage and maneuvering space. They may also come with multiple basins.
Heavy and long-range airliners are the ones where you will find full-sized lavatories, which will also include a full-size shower area. They are fitted with modern bathroom appliances, ambient lighting, mirrors, multiple wash basins, ample storage areas, and a dedicated closet. Luxury airliners such as Boeing Business Jets, ACJ (Airbus Corporate Jet), and Embraer's Lineage 1000E come with multiple bathrooms with spa facilities. Some may include a Turkish bath and other features like anti-bacterial surface treatments, a hands-free faucet in the sink, and a hands-free toilet flush.
Onboard chefs and gourmet dining
Traveling first class or in a premium suite gets you a wide range of eatery options. But those are standard, and you cannot ask for something made specifically for you. You have to order what's on the menu. But when traveling in a private jet, you have the option to hire your choice of catering service and eat what you like. You can expect gourmet meals and diverse cuisines, from non-vegetarian to vegan. Plus, you can have them serve you the best bottle of wine in the sky en route to your destination.
You can even take a 5-star chef with you on board your private jet and have him cook delicacies exclusively for you. Menus are fully customizable, and passengers can order signature dishes or specific cuisines as per their taste buds. As far as the kitchen equipment and dinnerware are concerned, that depends on the type of service that you have booked and the flight size. You can expect anything from glassware and steel utensils to silverware or even golden dinnerware.
Refreshment centers are also part of large private jet interiors. Here, you can socialize with fellow passengers over a glass of the world's most expensive drink or enjoy your favorite cocktail served by a specialized bartender. This means you don't have to eat a tin-foil-packaged food but can have whatever you want to satisfy your hunger. The Bombardier Global 8000 is known to have the industry's best-equipped and largest kitchen.
Conference rooms
Flying in a private jet isn't just about comfort; It is also about maximizing productivity. Private jets come with dedicated conference areas equipped to accommodate a good number of people. Typically, you will find a club seating arrangement with a conference table (oval, circular, or rectangular) at its center. Digital screens are also fitted for presentations, along with multiple power outlets to charge devices, Wi-Fi, and satellite phones that keep you connected even at 40,000 feet in the sky.
Unlike a commercial airline, where meetings are virtually impossible, a private jet offers a quiet and private space, especially for business discussions. The size of the conference room depends on the aircraft category and type. Light jets may offer fold-out tables and swivel chairs, whereas midsized private jet interiors may allow for a small meeting space. If you want a luxurious, fully-equipped, and dedicated conference room, then large jets or business airliners are the ones to opt for.
In many jets, the dining room doubles as a conference room, thanks to convertible furniture and flexible layout. Aircraft like the Bombardier Global 7500 go a step further by offering a conference suite for six people with a table that spans the width of the jet. There is also a dedicated meeting space with sets of seats facing each other, along with a theater room that can also be used as a conference room.
Advanced entertainment systems
One aspect of a private jet interior that sets it apart from a commercial airline is the presence of advanced entertainment systems. Forget about the limited entertainment options you get in a regular airliner; When traveling in a private jet, you have access to high-speed Wi-Fi, allowing you to watch and enjoy content on your devices. Some of the major in-flight Wi-Fi providers include Inmarsat, Gogo, ViaSat, and others.
Based on the aircraft category, a private jet may offer multiple LCD screens, superior audio systems, and a large divan or sofa set. Speaking of sound systems, the best you can currently get is on the Bombardier Global 7500/8000, thanks to Bombardier's l'Opéra, which is the industry's most advanced and immersive audio system. The industry's largest TV, a 55-inch 4K TV, is also present inside the Bombardier Global 7500/8000.
There are also provisions to connect your favorite gaming console and have a one-on-one with your friend playing FIFA. To offer immersive entertainment, new-age private jets also provide AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) experiences at the passenger's disposal, which can be used for interactive gaming as well.
Ample cargo space
Private jets don't only offer unparalleled luxury; They also bypass several limitations of commercial aircraft, one of which is cargo space. There are no restrictions on the amount of liquid that you can carry in private jets. You can carry certain goods that are banned on commercial planes, such as certain firearms, knives, hunting equipment, and even fishing gear. However, there are rules that you need to follow, and you also need to let the pilots know beforehand.
There is simply so much space that you don't have to follow the standard restrictions of a commercial flight. You can take your skis, snowboards, and expensive golf clubs all with you to your destination, but the more cargo, the larger the jet. Oversized luggage and fragile or valuable items such as musical instruments and paintings can also be safely brought inside a private jet.
Unfortunately, if you were thinking of carrying your Rolls-Royce with you in a private jet, that is not possible. But certain large-sized private jets allow space for carrying your bicycle. Do note that you still have to go through security checks for certain items. It is also wise to check with your private jet operator about which items are allowed so that you can avoid unnecessary confusion. For those wanting extra space, the Embraer Lineage 1000 is known to have the biggest luggage storage space of any private jet.
Personalized cabin climate control
Beyond comfortable sofas, flat beds, and elegant divans, private jets offer something extremely important yet often overlooked: individual climate controls for the cabin. Maintaining a comfortable cabin climate and optimal altitude pressure only enhances the private jet travel experience.
Cabin altitude pressure refers to the simulated pressure that your body feels while flying. Usually, private jets maintain a cabin pressure equivalent of 4,000-6,000 feet, which is much lower than the 6,000-8,000 feet of cabin pressure typically maintained by commercial flights. The benefits? You get fewer headaches, more oxygen, and you are less tired, as the pressure is almost similar to ground level. Personalized temperature control also allows passengers to be in their comfort zone. Some private jets allow for separate climate control settings for different cabins.
Meaning, you can keep your bedroom at a cozy temperature while you can keep things cool in the kitchen. Private jets are also equipped with HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filtration systems, which, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency, "remove at least 99.97% of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and any airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns (µm)." This ensures that the environment inside the aircraft is healthy.
Custom decor and interiors
If you have money and you own a private jet (or several, like many celebrities), then whatever you have in your imagination can be done with the interior. You can go berserk and have your private jet's interior look like a 5-star hotel or a penthouse in the sky. For instance, you can take inspiration from how Lufthansa Technik AG, in collaboration with Boeing Business Jets (BBJ), unveiled the "CelestialSTAR," its VVIP cabin concept for the BBJ 777-9.
In simple words, you can have the world's most comfortable bed, multiple sofas, a TV, a fully equipped kitchenette, and other accessories draped in the best furnishing materials. You can go for a different layout and choose whether to have multiple bedrooms or washrooms, or want a conference room along with an entertainment suite.
Or, you can opt for something like London-based design firm Winch Design that completely revamps the interior of the private jet using its original layout. If you want your private jet to stand out, you can get involved in choosing the fabric material, appliances, taps, lighting, window shades, and every other granular aspect of the aircraft you can imagine.
Crew rest areas
Just like the passengers onboard want their shut-eye, the crew, including the pilot of the aircraft, also need to have some rest during long-haul flights. Certain rest rules for pilots and other crew members impact flight times, duty days, and hours at the controls in order to maintain alert pilots and aircrew, including flight attendants. Private jets may come with flight attendants, but it depends on various factors.
According to the FAA, flight attendants aren't required on an aircraft that has 19 or fewer passenger seats, but with an appropriate certificate, private jet operators can add flight attendants. The number of flight attendants also depends on the size of the flight. Large private jets have dedicated crew rest areas where the attendants, including the pilot, can rest if the flight hours exceed duty hour limits.
Although private jets generally won't go for a flight of 15,332 km (the world's longest flight by Singapore Airlines), they come with dedicated spaces for crew to sit and relax, which could include a foldable chair or a jump seat, on either the left or right side of the cabin door or the main door.
Pet-friendly accommodation
Pets on a commercial flight come with limitations. Your pet needs to be of a specific size and breed, and also they need to be inside their pet carrier, under the seat, or in front of you. You need to pay extra charges for carrying your pet on a commercial flight. This could be a traumatic experience for your pet, as they are treated like luggage. However, if you are traveling via a private jet, your pet will have the ultimate luxury of roaming around the cabin, in full freedom, without any limitations.
Private jets offer a safe and comfortable space for your pets. There are also relaxed rules for pets, meaning you could bring pets of all sizes and breeds. Also, they can be fed their favorite food on board, and private jets are open to host multiple pets at once. Traveling with pets on a private jet also means that you can bypass the stringent pet documentation and other health certificate requirements often required in commercial aircraft.
Since the pet will be traveling with you inside the cabin, you won't have to worry about the climate conditions. The private jets also depart on your schedule, meaning you have ample time to get your pet ready for showtime.