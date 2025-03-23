Why Do Private Jets Fly So High Compared To Commercial Airliners?

Airplanes cruise at altitudes of several thousand feet above the ground for most parts of their journeys. If the sole purpose were to avoid buildings, airplanes wouldn't need to fly above 3,000 feet — even the Burj Khalifa could be avoided at that height. However, commercial airliners typically cruise at around 35,000 feet, and private jets can go even higher up to 51,000 feet.

The high cruising altitude for planes isn't meant for avoiding obstacles on the way but an optimal way to minimize fuel consumption for the entire flight. If you've been on a mountain trek, you would have realized the air starts thinning as you climb. As air is denser closer to the ground, airplanes burn significantly more fuel while flying low. To enjoy reduced drag and subsequently reduced fuel consumption, airplanes cruise at thousands of feet above sea level.

However, if flying high has such crucial benefits, why don't commercial airliners fly as high as private jets? Additionally, do private jets fly higher just for better fuel economy, or is there more to the story?