Speed Demons: 9 Of The Fastest Private Jets In The Sky Today

There's no doubt that the life of the wealthy involves many benefits not available to ordinary folks. Access to VIP sections, World Series tickets, the best restaurant seats, the coolest cars out there, and fabulous homes are just a few of the perks. However, despite how much it costs, owning a private jet is perhaps the ultimate level of convenience and status. Airplanes are still the safest way to travel; celebrities use private jets to fly around the world without the worry and inconvenience of being mobbed in the airport. Executives use them to keep tabs on vast business empires. Politicians use them for diplomatic trips.

A private jet can whisk you directly to wherever you want to go in a fraction of the time it would take to arrive commercially. Forget the lines at the TSA, or waiting at baggage claim — you can skip the onerous chores of traveling and fly just as fast as a commercial airline. Some private jets fly even faster than that.

So, if getting from Point A to Point B faster than anyone else is essential, which private jets do the job best? To find out, here's our list of 10 of the fastest private jets in the sky today.