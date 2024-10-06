Here's How Safe Private Jets Really Are

If you fly frequently, you know that air travel is not nearly as fun as it might seem. Long lines, crowded airports, endless delays, and lost luggage are just a few potential frustrations that come with flying — for regular people, that is. The rich and powerful don't really have to deal with any of these issues because they use private jets.

Estimates vary, but data suggests that there are well over 20,000 private jets in the world. The vast majority of them are registered in the United States. These are astronomical numbers, especially when you consider how much it costs to own a private jet.

There is a common misconception that private jets are not as safe as regular airliners, but that's all it is — a misconception. While private jet owners may not have to deal with the typical headaches of commercial air travel, they definitely have to take safety seriously. In fact, private jets must adhere to the same safety regulations as commercial aircraft, and many private jet operators go above and beyond to ensure the safety of their passengers.

