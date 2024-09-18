Everything To Know About The Gulfstream G700, One Of The Fastest Private Jets Today

Aside from its massive range, one of the hallmarks of luxury in aviation is speed. As the current flagship offering of Gulfstream, the G700 is one of the fastest private jets in the skies today. This jet's maximum operating Mach number (Mmo) — which is the top speed that it can safely achieve — is Mach 0.935 or 0.935 times the speed of sound. When you translate this to the measurements that most land-bound drivers are used to, this is equal to more than 717 miles per hour or 1,154 kilometers per hour. If you fly in a straight line at this speed, you could make New York City to Atlanta (a 746-mile or 1,200-km distance) in a little over an hour.

While this is the G700's maximum speed, you usually do not fly at this level unless you need to. Its long-range cruising speed is just Mach 0.85 — 652 miles per hour or 1,049 kilometers per hour — but it will allow you to fly its maximum range of 7,750 nautical miles. But if you need to get somewhere quick, you can ask your pilots to push the G700 to its high-speed cruise speed of Mach 0.90 (690 miles per hour or 1,111 kilometers per hour). This will cut the plane's range to 6,650 nautical miles, but if you fly at high-speed cruise speeds for four hours, it will get you 132 nautical miles (152 miles or 244 kilometers) farther in the same amount of time.

By comparison, the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX 8 both just have an Mmo of Mach 0.82 (629 miles per hour or 1,012 kilometers per hour). This means that their high speed and economical cruise speeds are likely even slower.

