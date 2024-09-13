Everything To Know About The ATR 72 Turboprop Plane

One of the things that made the ATR 72 popular among operators is the viability of its operations in smaller airports with fewer ground facilities. For example, the type's high-wing configuration meant that it was less prone to propeller ground strikes and foreign-object debris damage. This also meant that the fuselage would sit low to the ground, thus removing the need for air stairs to board and deplane passengers. Furthermore, the turboprop design of the ATR 72, especially its later variants, gives it relatively short take-off and landing distances compared to jet aircraft. This means airlines can put these planes into service at small airports without worrying about the runway length.

However, one feature that only the ATR offers for its models is the unique 'Hotel' mode. When parked on the ground, it's generally unsafe for aircraft to turn their engines, as it could suck up debris, equipment, or worse, personnel. Because of this, parked aircraft have to connect to a ground power unit (GPU) from the airport to power the aircraft and run its systems, like air-conditioning, to keep the aircraft cool. However, the GPU is not something that all airports have, especially the smaller ones that the ATR 72 is designed to serve.

Alternatively, larger jets usually have an auxiliary power unit (APU) to power their on-board systems. However, APUs are small engines that would often sit unused for most of the flight, thus making planes heavier. So, ATR solved this issue by installing a propeller brake on the right-hand engine. This allowed the pilots to run the engine at low speeds without making the propeller turn, thus keeping ground personnel safe while powering the aircraft, negating the need for an external GPU or a heavy APU.

