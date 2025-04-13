12 Of The Biggest Private Jet Airports In The US, Ranked By Departures

Just like owning a personal vehicle used to symbolize luxury back in the day, the trend has now shifted toward owning a private jet — a sky vehicle that screams modern opulence. Today, private jets aren't just a luxury for high-net-worth individuals; they're also a faster alternative to commercial flights. That's because private jets fly at higher altitudes than commercial airlines, allowing them to dodge bad weather and traffic in the skies.

Advertisement

A private jet offers a safer way to travel for important people, as passengers can choose exactly who they fly with; they can even cherry-pick their crew, including the pilot. Most importantly, private jets adhere to the same safety regulations as commercial airlines, with some differences. The U.S. leads the world in private jet ownership, with 14,632 jets registered as of 2024. Some of the top private jet operators globally include NetJets, Flexjet, Airshare, and FlyExclusive, with NetJets holding a substantial 12% share of the market.

These jets typically fly into their own dedicated smaller airports or special facilities — either attached to major airports or built separately — known as Fixed-Base Operators (FBOs). FBOs are responsible for fueling, storage, maintenance, and other services for private jets. In this guide, we've listed 12 of the biggest private jet airports in the U.S., ranked by number of departures, according to data from Private Jet Card Comparisons.

Advertisement