12 Of The Biggest Private Jet Airports In The US, Ranked By Departures
Just like owning a personal vehicle used to symbolize luxury back in the day, the trend has now shifted toward owning a private jet — a sky vehicle that screams modern opulence. Today, private jets aren't just a luxury for high-net-worth individuals; they're also a faster alternative to commercial flights. That's because private jets fly at higher altitudes than commercial airlines, allowing them to dodge bad weather and traffic in the skies.
A private jet offers a safer way to travel for important people, as passengers can choose exactly who they fly with; they can even cherry-pick their crew, including the pilot. Most importantly, private jets adhere to the same safety regulations as commercial airlines, with some differences. The U.S. leads the world in private jet ownership, with 14,632 jets registered as of 2024. Some of the top private jet operators globally include NetJets, Flexjet, Airshare, and FlyExclusive, with NetJets holding a substantial 12% share of the market.
These jets typically fly into their own dedicated smaller airports or special facilities — either attached to major airports or built separately — known as Fixed-Base Operators (FBOs). FBOs are responsible for fueling, storage, maintenance, and other services for private jets. In this guide, we've listed 12 of the biggest private jet airports in the U.S., ranked by number of departures, according to data from Private Jet Card Comparisons.
Teterboro, New Jersey (TEB)
When talking about the most preferred and biggest private jet airports in the U.S., Teterboro Airport (TEB) in New Jersey often comes out on top. Located just 12 miles from midtown Manhattan, it's well-equipped to handle some of the largest private jets in the world. It's widely considered the go-to airport for anyone flying into New York. This airport is spread across 827 acres, with 90 acres dedicated to aircraft hangars and office facilities. Teterboro is also the oldest operating airport in the New York and New Jersey area.
Teterboro features multiple FBOs, including Atlantic Aviation, Signature Aviation, and Jet Aviation, offering a seamless and stress-free experience. Teterboro was the busiest private jet airport in the U.S. in 2024, with 74,832 private jet departures — a 0.3% increase over 2023. It's owned and managed by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and operated by AFCO AvPORTS Management.
Celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Usher, Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie have all been spotted here. Unlike most airports, Teterboro exclusively caters to private jets and enforces a 100,000-pound weight limit. The airport also runs a strict noise abatement program, restricting all non-essential aircraft operations between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. Fun fact: Teterboro Airport has found screen space in "Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps" and even got a name-drop in the hit series "The Sopranos."
Palm Beach International Airport, Florida (PBI)
Although it witnessed a 1.8% drop in private jet takeoffs in 2024 — with 41,967 departures — Palm Beach International Airport remains the second-biggest private jet airport in the U.S. This airport serves both commercial carriers and private jets. The Palm Beach International Airport has four FBOs: Atlantic Aviation, Jet Aviation, Signature Flight Support, and recently added NewJet. Located near the West Palm Beach area, PBI is operated by Palm Beach County via its Department of Airports.
PBI has earned several accolades in recent years. It was ranked the 3rd Best U.S. Airport in Travel + Leisure magazine's 2024 World's Best Awards, the 5th Best Airport in the U.S. by Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards, and the 7th Best Medium Airport in the 2024 J.D. Power North American Airport Satisfaction Survey. The Palm Beach International Airport is easily accessible via Interstate 95. Its longest runway is 10,000 feet long and 150 feet wide, with a maximum weight limit of 30,000 pounds.
PBI is one of the three major airports in the Miami metropolitan area. Historically known as Morrison Field and Palm Beach Air Force Base, it has been in operation since 1936. Today, it is notably recognized for having regularly served two U.S. presidents: John F. Kennedy and current President Donald Trump.
Dallas Love Field, Texas (DAL)
Dallas Love Field (DAL), in 2024, handled 40,332 departures — a 1.7% increase from 2023 — making it the third-busiest private jet airport in the U.S. Established in 1917, the airport originally served as a training base for the U.S. Army Air Service during WWI. Dallas Love Field was named after Army Lieutenant Moss Lee Love, who tragically died during flight training. Despite having no personal ties to Dallas, the airport was named in his honor. It transitioned to civilian use after the City of Dallas purchased it in 1927. Currently, four FBOs operate at DAL: Jet Aviation, Business Jet Center, Signature Flight Support, and Atlantic.
Located less than seven miles from downtown Dallas, DAL offers convenient access to the city's business hubs and cultural attractions. The airport is spread over 1,300 acres and sits at an elevation of 486.9 feet above mean sea level. It has three runways, with two — Runway 13L/31R and Runway 13R/31L — available for operations, while the third, Runway 18/36, is used only for taxiing.
Although DAL doesn't publicly state an official weight limit for private jets, it has a fee structure based on arrival location, engine type, and aircraft weight. Heavier aircraft incur higher fees, with those exceeding 100,000 pounds classified under the Transport category and charged $1,050. A notable but somber moment in the airport's history is that former President John F. Kennedy landed here shortly before his assassination.
Westchester County Airport, New York (HPN)
Jumping from its sixth spot in 2023, Westchester County Airport (HPN) handled 32,894 departures in 2024, placing it fourth on the list of top private jet airports in the U.S. Although it was originally built on the lands of Westchester County, the airport was operated by the United States Army during WWII. Once the need for fighter aircraft to defend New York subsided, Westchester County Airport (HPN) was handed back to the county and opened for civilian use in 1944.
HPN is located about five miles east of White Plains and around 30 miles north of New York City. It sits at an elevation of 439 feet above mean sea level and is spread across 702 acres. There are two runways for private jet operations — Runway 11/29, which is 4,451 feet long, and Runway 16/34, which is 6,549 feet long. It has several FBOs, including Signature Flight Support, Atlantic Aviation, Million Air, Wings Air, and Tradewind Aviation, among others.
Westchester County Airport (HPN) has a private jet weight limit of 120,000 pounds. Any aircraft exceeding that limit must obtain prior permission. HPN is also a preferred airport for many celebrities like Tom Cruise, Luke Bryan, Jay Z, Michael Bloomberg, Bill Gates, and others.
Van Nuys Airport, Los Angeles (VNY)
While Van Nuys Airport (VNY) in Los Angeles, California, experienced a 3% year-over-year decline in private jet departures in 2024 (32,229 compared to 33,240 in 2023), it still held its fifth-place ranking in the list of top U.S. private jet airports. Although the Wright brothers' historic flight in 1903 reshaped the course of aviation, it wasn't until 1928 that Southern California established two key airports: Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and the lesser-known but equally legendary Van Nuys Airport (VNY).
The Van Nuys Airport has now become a favored hub for celebrity private jets, with frequent visits from stars such as Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Jim Carrey, Tom Cruise, Luke Bryan, and others. The airport features two runways: the main runway is 8,000 feet long, and the training runway is 4,000 feet long. Runway 16R/34L is mainly used for private jets. Spread across 730 acres, VNY is home to four FBOs: Castle & Cooke Aviation, Clay Lacy Aviation, Jet Aviation, and Signature Flight Support.
VNY is highly sought after for its exclusivity, as it does not accommodate commercial flights, offering privacy and discretion for high-profile individuals. In addition, popular faces can avoid unnecessary media attention. According to the airport, with over 200 businesses located on its premises, luxury lounges, VIP concierge services, and premium handling, Van Nuys Airport provides a tailor-made experience for elite travelers.
Harry Reid International Airport, Nevada (LAS)
Harry Reid International Airport is the gateway to Sin City — Las Vegas. Named after the U.S. senator from Nevada, Harry Reid, the airport is located just five miles from downtown Las Vegas. It provides easy access to the Las Vegas Strip, world-renowned for its ultra-luxury hotels, casinos, lounges, theatres, and nightclubs.
The airport experienced a decline of 4.6% in private jet departures in 2024, with 31,765 takeoffs compared to 33,306 in 2023. This drop pushed it from fourth place in 2023 to sixth on the list of top U.S. private jet airports. LAS has one dedicated private aviation terminal and four runways — Runway 1L/19R, Runway 1R/19L, Runway 8L/26R, and Runway 8R/26L — capable of accommodating all types of private jets, helicopters, long-range jets, and even large airliners. Runway lengths range from 8,988 feet to 14,515 feet.
The airport has only two FBOs: Signature Flight Support and Atlantic Aviation. Both FBOs offer premium services such as aircraft maintenance, VIP lounges, conference rooms, and ground transportation. In addition to aviation services, the airport also features unique amenities, including the in-house Howard W. Cannon Aviation Museum, a kids' play area, and gambling options like video poker and slot machines.
Washington Dulles International Airport, Washington DC (IAD)
The Washington Dulles International Airport is located around 26 miles west of Washington, D.C. It began operations in 1962 and was once considered one of the most modern airports in the world. The airport handled 30,066 private jet departures in 2024 — an increase from 29,753 in 2023 — helping it retain its seventh position on the list of top U.S. private jet airports.
The airport is named after John Foster Dulles, who served as Secretary of State under the 34th U.S. President, Dwight D. Eisenhower. Originally built on 10,000 acres, Washington Dulles International Airport expanded with an additional 1,000 acres acquired in 1999 and another 830 acres in 2005. It is currently spread over 11,184 acres and sits at an elevation of 312.3 feet above mean sea level, with 113 airline gates.
IAD has four runways, two of which — Runway 1C/19C and Runway 1R/19L — are 11,500 feet long. The airport is served by two FBOs: Jet Aviation and Signature Flight Support, which offer exclusive private terminals with luxury amenities such as lounges, restrooms, conference rooms, etc. Private jet companies such as BLADE, Surf Air, Silver Air, Stratos Jet Charters, Inc., and Jet Linx operate from Washington Dulles International Airport.
Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport, Florida (OPF)
With 2.3% year-on-year growth and 29,068 departures in 2024, Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF) held onto its eighth position in Private Jet Card Comparisons' list of top U.S. private jet airports. Located just 35 minutes from Downtown Miami, 30 minutes from Miami Beach, and just 10 minutes from the iconic Hard Rock Stadium — home to the American football team Miami Dolphins – OPF is ideally suited for quick access to South Florida's hot spots.
Previously known as Opa-locka Airport and Opa-locka Executive Airport until 2014, it is spread over 1,880 acres and sits at an elevation of eight feet above mean sea level. There are three runways in operation: Runway 9L/27R (8,002 feet long and 150 feet wide), Runway 9R/27L (4,309 feet long and 100 feet wide), and Runway 12/30 (6,800 feet long and 150 feet wide). OPF is Miami's oldest airport and has its history etched in serving as a Naval Air Station during WWII.
The airport is served by three FBOs: Atlantic Aviation, Fontainebleau Aviation, and Signature Flight Support. Despite its high volume of private jet traffic, Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport (OPF) does not handle commercial flights. Operating 24/7, it offers private jet travelers a fast and hassle-free gateway into the glittery world of Miami.
DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Georgia (PDK)
Peachtree Dekalb Airport experienced a slight year-over-year decline of 0.1% in departures in 2024, with 28,266, yet it climbed to the ninth position on the list of top U.S. private jet airports. It ranks among the highest property tax contributors in DeKalb County and supports over 7,000 jobs, generating more than $130 million in income. The National Air Transportation Association named PDK one of America's 100 Most Needed Airports in 2020.
Located in Chamblee, northeast of Atlanta, Georgia, DeKalb-Peachtree Airport was originally established as a Naval Air Station during WWII. Today, it serves as a reliever airport for the Atlanta metropolitan area, offering services for smaller private aircraft. Peachtree Airport sits at an elevation of 998.4 feet above mean sea level and covers more than 700 acres.
PDK is home to four FBOs: Atlantic Aviation, Epps Air Service, JetFueling, and Signature Flight Support. This airport features three asphalt runways, with the longest measuring 6,000 feet in length and 100 feet in width. The DeKalb Airport offers over 100 hangars, aviation-themed restaurants, VIP vehicle-to-ramp access, and luxurious ground services, plus fully equipped conference rooms.
William P. Hobby Airport, Texas (HOU)
William P. Hobby Airport is the oldest commercial airport in Houston, located about 11 miles south of the city's downtown. It serves as a major hub for both domestic flights and private jet traffic, offering luxurious amenities and services such as lounges, business centers, conference rooms, and VIP ground transportation. HOU handled 28,243 private jet departures in 2024 — a 0.8% increase over 2023.
Thanks to Houston's abundance of crude oil — often referred to as black gold — business travelers prefer this airport for quick access to over 500 oil and gas firms, including 16 of the nation's 20 largest oil pipeline companies. The airport has five FBOs: Signature Flight Support (now known as Signature Aviation), Million Air, Atlantic Aviation, Wilson Air Center, and Jet Aviation. William P. Hobby Airport features four runways: Runway 4/22, Runway 13L/31R, Runway 13R/31L, and Runway 17/35.
Among them, Runway 4/22 is made of concrete and measures 7,602 feet in length, while Runway 13R/31L is made of asphalt and is also 7,602 feet long. William P. Hobby Airport spans 1,304 acres and was named the first 5-Star Airport in North America by Skytrax in 2022.
Scottsdale Airport, Arizona (SDL)
Scottsdale Airport is another general aviation reliever airport that does not serve commercial airlines. Originally established as a training facility for WWII pilots, according to the official website, it has since evolved into one of the top 10 busiest single-runway airports globally. The Scottsdale Airport is situated nine miles north of the city's downtown area, and its proximity to world-class hotels, restaurants, golf courses, and other upscale amenities makes it an ideal choice for wealthy individuals arriving by private jet.
Private Jet Card Comparisons data shows that the airport handled 28,039 departures in 2024 — a 1.1% drop from 2023's 28,355 departures — which led to Scottsdale Airport slipping from ninth to 11th in the rankings. It is constructed over more than 300 acres and has an aircraft weight limit of 75,000 pounds, with prior permission required for aircraft up to 100,000 pounds.
Scottsdale Airport has three FBOs: Jet Aviation, Atlantic Aviation, and Signature Aviation. Jet Aviation has frequently appeared in Professional Pilot magazine's annual PRASE survey, which ranks top U.S. FBOs based on service quality and customer.
Centennial Airport, Colorado (APA)
Slipping from 10th position in 2023 to 12th in 2024 due to a 1.5% drop in the number of departures (27,884), Centennial Airport remains one of the most important general aviation hubs in the U.S. Formerly known as Arapahoe County Airport, it was constructed in 1967 and officially opened a year later, in 1968.
Clinton Aviation was the first FBO at Centennial Airport. Today, the airport hosts several FBOs: TAC Air, XJet, JetCenters of Colorado, Mayo Aviation, Denver Jet Center, Modern Aviation, and Signature Aviation (North and South). There's also a fifth FBO — Heliplex — specifically for helicopters.
Centennial Airport is located just 17 miles from the city center and sits at an elevation of 5,884.9 feet above mean sea level. The airport has three runways, with the longest – Runway 17L/35R – measuring 10,001 feet long and 100 feet wide. The current weight limit at Centennial Airport for private jet charters is 75,000 pounds.