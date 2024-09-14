7 Of The Largest Private Jets In The World

Commercial air travel is not fun for anyone. From having to get to the airport early to the annoying security checkpoints to the outrageous airport prices for food and drink, it is all one big headache, and that is before you even get on the plane with its cramped legroom, crying babies, and a headphone jack in the armrest that requires you to bend your cord in just the right way to get clear sound. Even if you have the money to spend on a first class ticket with a lie-flat seat, you could still be subject to endure things like unexpected delays and so many other frustrations millions of other flyers deal with on a daily basis.

Advertisement

Because of this, the allure of a private jet is always on our minds. Although dedicating an entire aircraft to a small group of people can be incredibly harmful to the environment, many of us dream about being able to just hop on our own plane to jet off to wherever we want in luxury. Naturally, you have to be an incredibly wealthy person to be able to get yourself and a small group of people on your own flight, but even many wealthy folks get priced out of being able to take on some of the biggest private jets in the world. These are aircraft designed for heads of state and multi-billionaires, not necessarily your average NBA player or musician. There are some true behemoths in the sky for private air travel, and we are going to spotlight seven of those jets here.

Advertisement

[Featured image by Boeing Dreamscape via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY 2.0]