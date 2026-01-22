The Costco Rule That Makes TV Returns Easier Than At Most Major Retailers
The excitement of a getting brand new TV can be enough to brighten up your entire week. Watching your favorite streamers, playing the latest video game, or just settling in for movie night, is more enjoyable thanks to just one new TV. Returning that TV, however, can be a miserable experience, depending on where you bought it from. But if you got it at Costco, you're covered by the company's electronics return policy, and it's good for up to 90 days from the date of purchase.
When it comes to the competition's return policies, Costco's window for returned TVs is pretty generous. For example, Walmart and Target's return policy for TVs is 30 days, though Target increases that timeframe to 60 days for Circle Card holders. Best Buy's return window is even shorter, at 15 days. But like Target, that window increases to 60 days for Best Buy Plus and Total members. The only other major retailer that can match the 90-day return policy for TVs is Sam's Club, which differs from Costco in terms of TV options and purchasing experience.
The 90-day return policy for TVs only applies to member purchases. A key caveat to Costco's return policy is that if you purchase the TV online and it's shipped to your home, the 90-day clock doesn't begin until the day you receive it. This means that if the TV took longer to arrive than expected, you'd have the full 90 days in case something goes wrong.
Getting help with your TV from Costco
If the TV you bought from Costco must be returned, just take it to your nearest store location. This is true whether you bought it in-person or online through the company's website. Costco's Customer Satisfaction Policy says that bringing your purchase receipt with you usually means the fastest return process. However if you don't have the receipt, you may not need it, since the information is tied to your membership account.
But there are some things you should know about before buying a new TV from Costco, including customer support. For example, Costco has an FAQ page on its website, where you can search for help with any problems you may be having. Just enter the item number from your receipt and once you do, you'll be taken to your TV's support page, where you'll get more information. You also have the option to search manually by the brand, and style of your TV. From there, you can type in the issue you're having, and any relevant answers will be delivered.
If you don't get the resolution you need, Costco also offers Technical & Warranty Services support. This program gives you access to real people, who can help with any problems related to the TV that you may be having. They can help with troubleshooting, warranty coverage, and the best way to handle your specific issue. This service is available to Costco members, and it's included with your purchase.