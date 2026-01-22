The Costco Rule That Makes TV Returns Easier Than At Most Major Retailers

The excitement of a getting brand new TV can be enough to brighten up your entire week. Watching your favorite streamers, playing the latest video game, or just settling in for movie night, is more enjoyable thanks to just one new TV. Returning that TV, however, can be a miserable experience, depending on where you bought it from. But if you got it at Costco, you're covered by the company's electronics return policy, and it's good for up to 90 days from the date of purchase.

When it comes to the competition's return policies, Costco's window for returned TVs is pretty generous. For example, Walmart and Target's return policy for TVs is 30 days, though Target increases that timeframe to 60 days for Circle Card holders. Best Buy's return window is even shorter, at 15 days. But like Target, that window increases to 60 days for Best Buy Plus and Total members. The only other major retailer that can match the 90-day return policy for TVs is Sam's Club, which differs from Costco in terms of TV options and purchasing experience.

The 90-day return policy for TVs only applies to member purchases. A key caveat to Costco's return policy is that if you purchase the TV online and it's shipped to your home, the 90-day clock doesn't begin until the day you receive it. This means that if the TV took longer to arrive than expected, you'd have the full 90 days in case something goes wrong.