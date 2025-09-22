What You Should Know Before Buying A New TV From Costco
Costco is a favorite among many households, as it offers a wide range of products at relatively reasonable prices. If you have a Costco membership, you can get killer bundle deals on items like kitchen appliances and landscaping tools. For those looking for a new TV, there is a good chance that you will find a good deal at your local Costco store. But is it worth buying a TV at Costco, or should you just try another retailer like Amazon or Best Buy?
When shopping for a new TV at Costco, there are some things you should know. One of the most important factors to know when shopping for a TV at Costco is the use of exclusive model numbers. For instance, when you check out a Samsung 65" QLED at Costco, at a glance, it might appear identical to one at Best Buy. But if you look closer, you'll discover that the model numbers will often differ slightly, as Costco TVs have unique model numbers. This practice makes it hard for buyers to price match and compare Costco TVs with other retailers.
What are the perks of buying a TV at Costco?
One of the biggest perks of buying a TV at Costco is the pricing. As a member, you will often enjoy lower prices compared to other retailers. Plus, you'll have an array of TV options to choose from as Costco carries a wide selection of major TV brands. That means you can always expect some exclusive models like Samsung and Hisense to offer unique features or bundled value packages, including extended warranties, mounting hardware, or streaming credits that aren't available elsewhere.
Then there's the exceptional warranty coverage. When you shop at most wholesale retailers, you'll only receive the manufacturer's standard one-year warranty. If you shop at Costco, however, you'll enjoy this cover, and on top of that, Costco's extended one-year warranty, which is available at no extra cost. Even better, you'll have the opportunity to add an Allstate Protection Plan and extend this coverage up to five years.
Costco also offers one of the most generous return policies, which is a valuable bonus when purchasing a television. With a 90-day return window on electronics, you have enough time to evaluate the picture quality and smart features to see how well it conforms to your room's layout and lighting. You need to be cautious, though, since excessive or repeated returns on electronics may trigger account monitoring and potential return restrictions.
There are also cons to buying TVs from Costco
While Costco offers excellent value on televisions, there are some potential downsides you need to consider. One of the biggest cons is that, though Costco carries a range of brands, many are exclusive versions of retail models (and sometimes they might have compromises). They may feature less advanced settings, fewer gaming features, or other limitations compared to the standard models. Additionally, Costco doesn't carry every model available on the market. So, if you're searching for a specific TV with particular specifications or from a niche brand, you might not find it in their lineup.
Another potential drawback is the membership requirement. Being a Costco member comes with a lot of perks. You'll enjoy discounts on bulk household items, and if your car needs service, Costco offers great deals on car parts and accessories, like tires and oil. The only problem is that if you want to enjoy these perks or buy a new TV, you'll need an active membership, which starts at $60 per year. And while some locations might allow non-members to shop with a surcharge, it's not a universal policy and can vary significantly by store.
Finally, while Costco has a reputation for low prices, this can sometimes be misleading. Their bulk pricing doesn't always guarantee the best deal on every television model. Certain TVs may appear to be bargains at first glance, but they could lack key features that similar models at other retailers might include.