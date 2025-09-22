What You Should Know Before Buying A New TV From Costco

Costco is a favorite among many households, as it offers a wide range of products at relatively reasonable prices. If you have a Costco membership, you can get killer bundle deals on items like kitchen appliances and landscaping tools. For those looking for a new TV, there is a good chance that you will find a good deal at your local Costco store. But is it worth buying a TV at Costco, or should you just try another retailer like Amazon or Best Buy?

When shopping for a new TV at Costco, there are some things you should know. One of the most important factors to know when shopping for a TV at Costco is the use of exclusive model numbers. For instance, when you check out a Samsung 65" QLED at Costco, at a glance, it might appear identical to one at Best Buy. But if you look closer, you'll discover that the model numbers will often differ slightly, as Costco TVs have unique model numbers. This practice makes it hard for buyers to price match and compare Costco TVs with other retailers.