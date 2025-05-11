Costco Vs. Sam's Club: How Do Their TV Options & Purchasing Experiences Differ?

Buying from wholesale clubs, like Costco and Sam's Club, is usually a great way to get deals on a variety of different products. This is for a couple of different reasons. Because you are paying a membership fee to actually get into the store, the prices will generally be lower to begin with. Add on top of that the fact that you are usually buying something in bulk, and you end up paying less per individual item than you would at other places. Of course, these stores sell more than jumbo boxes of potato chips or giant packs of undershirts. Costco and Sam's Club also sell appliances and electronics, such as televisions.

Getting a good deal on a TV at a wholesale club is not as automatic as these other items. The sticker price for a TV is going to be the same at Costco and Sam's Club as it would be at Best Buy. For example, a 65-inch Samsung DU6900 Crystal UHD TV costs $349.99 at a wholesale club and a big-box store. However, there are plenty of times that your local store may be having its own sale, making it beneficial to actually buy from there. You may also see savings if you're in the market for more than one TV.

What may be surprising to you is that which wholesale club you are a member of limits what kind of TV you can purchase. Costco and Sam's Club do have some overlap, but there are certain brands you will only find at one store. We are going to break down exactly what to expect if you're buying a TV from one of these stores.

