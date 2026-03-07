5 Cool Gadgets From Costco To Consider For Your Home Office
In 2025, Costco was the third most popular store in the U.S., only beaten by Walmart and Amazon, as per the National Retail Federation. The warehouse retailer mostly focuses on essential products, offering a huge range of food and household items; any simple product you can think of in these categories, there's a good chance Costco sells it. Large appliances also make up a sizable portion of Costco's stock, but when it comes to smaller gadgets, this area isn't as much of a focus.
Remote working has continued to become more mainstream in the years since the pandemic, with home office products following suit with that popularity. Costco does sell a variety of monitors and screens that make great additions to any home office, one of which we cover in this article. Outside of screens, though, the gadgets become a little more niche compared to the tech that places like Walmart sell. Still, the following five unique gadgets, all available right now from Costco, can make a big difference to your home workspace.
Acer Portable Monitor
With so many different roles now being able to be taken on remotely, it's not uncommon to have multiple applications open at the same time so you can get the job done effectively. And while you can definitely work efficiently with just a single screen, having more than one at your desk can save you a surprising amount of time by not constantly switching between tabs and windows.
Depending on how much space you have, though, two or more standard monitors may not be feasible. This is an issue that Acer's ultra-thin portable monitor seeks to resolve thanks to its ability to fit into setups that don't have that additional space. Costco currently sells the 15.6-inch model, discounted by $10 off its typical $89.99 retail price. This portable monitor, which is designed to handle plenty of different tasks, features a 1080p display, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 6 milliseconds. It may not be as well-equipped for more demanding tasks compared to other portable monitors from Acer, but using it for productivity software is more in the right line for this product. It's also well-liked by Costco shoppers, sitting at a 4.3-star rating on the retailer's website.
Belkin 3-in-1 Charging Stand
Keeping on topic with having multiple devices in your home office, plenty of those are most likely to be personal ones rather than the standard tech you would primarily use in a a work setting. Even if you don't use things like your phone or smartwatch while you're at work, having them at your setup is always going to be handy. Again, the typical gadgets that you'll need can eat up a lot of space, especially when you take their chargers into account.
That's why investing in a multi-charger can make a subtle but big difference when it comes for space-saving. Costco doesn't sell a massive number of these gadgets, but it does have a three-in-one charging stand from Belkin for $69.99. The device uses wireless charging technology to power your phone, your watch, and your earbuds, all at the same time. Overall, though, Belkin's multi-charging products generally receive great views for their fast-charging capability, helping to justify its price over individual products; this unit, for example, has a 4.1-star user rating on Costco's website.
HP Smart Tank Wireless Printer
The next product on this list is a little more niche, specifically regarding whether your job would require you to use one. A lot of remote positions are entirely without the need for anything other than a reliable PC and solid Wi-Fi. However, if you're in a creative position, there may well be times where you need a strong, reliable printer. This could especially be the case for things like print-on-demand if you run your own design business. More administrative roles that require physical documents will benefit from the ability to print things out as well.
HP's Smart Tank Wireless Printer, available at Costco for $318.99, is certainly a bit on the pricey side. However, it does come highly recommended by the warehouse retailer's customers at 4.2 stars. This specific printer doesn't use cartridges, instead opting for refillable tanks to supply ink to the page. HP actually markets this printer specifically for home office use, with years worth of ink coming with the printer combined with top-tier accuracy. It's a good tactic on the part of the company to discourage users from buying third-party ink replacements.
ApexDesk ZT Electric Desk Riser
You may have noticed a common theme with the gadgets that Costco sells: They are often aimed at either saving space or providing you with more of it. This next product attempts to tick both of these boxes, essentially adding a whole new layer to your home office desk. If you feel that your keyboard takes up too much space on your desktop and leaves no room for anything else, the electric desk riser from ApexDesk might come in very handy indeed.
The top panel of the desk should provide plenty of space for two monitors, provided you measure your existing screens first to ensure that they'll fit. The highlight of this gadget, though, is the retractable lower surface that gives you almost 20 inches of room in addition to the top layer. It's big enough for a full-size keyboard, with headroom to keep it under the top layer if necessary. Integrated motor controls can increase the height of the product, turning your workspace into a standing desk if you so prefer; a single USB port on the side offers additional functionality. You'll have to shell out $249.99 for this desk riser, but with over 1,000 solid reviews providing an average user rating of 4.5 stars, customers say it's worth the investment.
iHome Portable Bluetooth Candle Speaker
By 2026, it often feels like there have been innovations of just about every product under the sun, thanks to the sheer variety of types and styles out there. Whether you're looking for a tiny gadget or a full-size appliance, you won't struggle to find something with a unique feature to make it a little more interesting. This extends to office lighting; just about any home office can benefit from small lights, particularly when overhead ones become overbearing. Candles are a popular choice here, but iHome's offering is one of those gadgets that combines multiple products into one neat package.
Using LEDs to replicate candlelight, the iHome portable candle speaker comes in five different color choices, giving you options to more closely match your home office's aesthetic. What makes this product unique, however, is the 15 different sound therapy options to add some ambience alongside the subtle lighting. Using Bluetooth to control the sound, you get up to nine hours of charge with this light/speaker combo. You also get breathing and sleep meditation guides to help you wind down after work. We move back to the more affordable end of Costco's gadget lineup with this product, priced as it is at $29.99. Users seem to appreciate its many features as well, earning it a 4.4-star rating on the Costco website.