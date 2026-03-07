5 Cool Gadgets From Costco To Consider For Your Home Office

In 2025, Costco was the third most popular store in the U.S., only beaten by Walmart and Amazon, as per the National Retail Federation. The warehouse retailer mostly focuses on essential products, offering a huge range of food and household items; any simple product you can think of in these categories, there's a good chance Costco sells it. Large appliances also make up a sizable portion of Costco's stock, but when it comes to smaller gadgets, this area isn't as much of a focus.

Remote working has continued to become more mainstream in the years since the pandemic, with home office products following suit with that popularity. Costco does sell a variety of monitors and screens that make great additions to any home office, one of which we cover in this article. Outside of screens, though, the gadgets become a little more niche compared to the tech that places like Walmart sell. Still, the following five unique gadgets, all available right now from Costco, can make a big difference to your home workspace.