13 Of The Best Walmart Tech Items, According To Customers

Since opening its first store in 1962, Walmart has been a go-to spot for all kinds of tech gadgets. More than half a century later, its tech aisles stretch even further, offering everything from smart home devices and streaming gear to tablets, audio accessories, and even gaming consoles. Beyond that, things get a bit tricky.

Walmart is known for its competitive pricing and eye-catching holiday deals, which have helped it maintain a steady stream of customers over the years, both online and at its stores. While everyone loves a good deal, the sheer number of options can make it hard to tell between a bargain and a bad buy.

To make that choice easier, we've combed through Walmart's categories covering entertainment, productivity, home cleaning, and fitness to find the best-rated tech items. Here are our top 13 picks based on customer feedback, reliability, and real-world performance.