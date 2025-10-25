13 Of The Best Walmart Tech Items, According To Customers
Since opening its first store in 1962, Walmart has been a go-to spot for all kinds of tech gadgets. More than half a century later, its tech aisles stretch even further, offering everything from smart home devices and streaming gear to tablets, audio accessories, and even gaming consoles. Beyond that, things get a bit tricky.
Walmart is known for its competitive pricing and eye-catching holiday deals, which have helped it maintain a steady stream of customers over the years, both online and at its stores. While everyone loves a good deal, the sheer number of options can make it hard to tell between a bargain and a bad buy.
To make that choice easier, we've combed through Walmart's categories covering entertainment, productivity, home cleaning, and fitness to find the best-rated tech items. Here are our top 13 picks based on customer feedback, reliability, and real-world performance.
Onn 65-inch 4K Roku smart TV
Walmart's in-house brand, Onn, offers this 65-inch smart TV at a $298 price point, positioning it as an affordable option for large-screen viewing. It delivers vibrant colors and sharp 4K resolution, so whether you're watching movies, catching a game, or gaming, it holds up well. When compared with the cost, the picture quality is a selling point for many customers.
Another key feature of this TV is that it runs with Roku, so you get access to your favorite streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu without the need for an external device. Most buyers find the setup simple and user-friendly, and several customers have noted how Roku channels from their previous TVs automatically transferred during setup, making the transition easy.
While the Onn 65-inch Roku TV is impressive overall, it's not without flaws. Some users reported occasional screen blanking issues and concerns about remote design and responsiveness. Others pointed out the lack of Bluetooth support, meaning you'll need a wired or Roku-compatible speaker for better sound quality. The menu layout can also feel overwhelming, especially for older users who prefer a simpler interface.
Apple AirPods Pro 2
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 delivers better integration and performance than third-party earbuds can replicate within Apple's ecosystem. With major upgrades in sound quality, noise cancellation, and adaptive features over the first generation, they now go for $199 on Walmart.
While the Apple AirPods Pro 2 seem very similar to the previous release, the changes and improvements go beyond changing the charging ports to USB-C. The AirPods case now comes with Find My Support and wireless charging. The case now includes Find My support, so you can track both the earbuds and the case through the Find My app, with a built-in speaker that plays a sound to help locate it nearby. It also supports MagSafe and Qi wireless charging, so you can easily recharge the battery without plugging in a cable.
Unfortunately, for serious sound lovers, the AirPods Pro 2 cannot stream lossless audio from any music service except through Apple's VR headset. However, they still have great sound quality, and users like the new Adaptive Audio feature, which blends the already good Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Transparency mode depending on your surroundings.
Arlo video doorbell (2nd gen)
Priced at $79 at Walmart, this smart doorbell camera lets you know who's at your door and when by sending real-time alerts through the Arlo Secure app whenever motion is detected or someone rings your doorbell. Aside from that, it also has integrated sirens with two-way audio, pre-recorded replies, and voice messaging that make it easy to manage visitors remotely and safely from a distance.
It is easy to install and has high video quality (2K HDR), which makes it clear for most users, both in daylight and low-light situations. The viewing angle of the doorbell also makes it so that you can see a visitor from head to toe, or if a package has arrived.
Many users note its quick installation thanks to direct Wi-Fi connectivity and multiple power options, including a rechargeable battery or hardwiring. One of the more obvious drawbacks is that you'll need a paid subscription after the trial period, starting at $4.99 for a single device or $12.99/month for unlimited devices. The subscription offers access to features like 60-day cloud storage or advanced detection.
Google Nest learning thermostat (4th gen)
Google's Nest can do more than basic scheduling. It's able to learn your temperature preferences over time, automatically adjusting heating and cooling to match your routine. With adaptive eco mode, it balances comfort with energy savings, helping reduce utility costs without constant manual input. It also has the Farsight display, which lights up with useful info when you walk by, showing you more information the closer you are and less if farther away. It also doesn't require a C wire in most cases, like many thermostats do.
Despite its intelligent features, the Nest isn't perfect for everyone. Some users find the lack of full customization options, like Farsight display themes, limiting. Others note that advanced features, such as HVAC monitoring, offer guidance but not professional diagnostics. At roughly $280, while the thermostat may be great compared to those at the high end, it's also one of the most expensive on the market.
JBL Flip 7
One of the smaller speakers in its lineup, JBL's Flip 7 caters to an audience that wants a good balance of sound and size. With the speakers' newer "AI Sound Boost" feature, this is even more so. Despite its compact size, the Flip 7 produces clear, crisp sounds with deep bass, for balanced audio that can fill a room or outdoor space. Its rugged, dustproof, and waterproof design makes it a good fit for travel, pool parties, or workouts. The Flip 7 also supports lossless audio when connected via USB-C.
The Flip 7 comes with a versatile strap and carabiner system, so you can clip it on your bag or hang it anywhere, which wasn't an option in earlier models. The battery life lasts up to 16 hours, and the Auracast feature for linking multiple speakers allows you to broadcast audio to various numbers of speakers at once.
You can do this with the JBL Portal app, available for both iOS and Android, and also offers EQ customization. However, because Auracast replaces JBL's older PartyBoost system, it has limited compatibility with older JBL models, meaning you can't sync previous Flip models for multi-speaker playback. Additionally, some customers are disappointed that the speaker doesn't include a USB-C charging cable.
Logitech MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo for Windows
Selling under $30, this MK270 wireless keyboard and mouse combo is a budget-friendly wireless accessory option for Windows users. It has a plug-and-play setup, which simply needs you to connect the receiver, and you're good to go without any need for additional software installation.
The keyboard also has quiet keys, an adjustable height, and a standard layout, making it efficient for those who want comfortable daily typing with minimal noise. It also features dedicated media hotkeys that let you control volume settings or access the web without the extra hassle of clicking an icon.
In terms of battery life, the keyboard can last for about 36 months, while the mouse offers 12 months. However, if you're looking for modern features or premium comfort, you may find it a bit disappointing, as it doesn't feature Bluetooth connectivity or even precision-focused capabilities. For the average day-to-day user though, it works well, particularly at its price point.
Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle
The Nintendo Switch 2 comes as a solid upgrade over the first model, focusing more on power, display, and usability. Per customer reviews, the console delivers quality graphics, smoother performance, and a vibrant 1080p display. This improved fidelity makes even older and existing games feel newer, giving fans a reason to revisit their old libraries.
The console also comes with magnetic controllers and versatile play modes, whether TV, handheld, or tabletop. With these features, the Switch 2 serves as a flexible console even if its battery life isn't the best, as it lasts for roughly three hours. While many customers love the handheld mode, they find its performance as a docked home console underwhelming, particularly when compared to the graphical output of the PS5 or Xbox Series.
Moreover, Nintendo's magic comes at a price. Some customers have noted that it's quite expensive, especially because the required microSD Express cards for extra storage add to the overall cost. Despite these problems, when compared with other handheld devices, some see the Switch 2 as one of the best handheld gaming experiences you can get today.
Onn 4K streaming device
As Walmart's own 4K streaming device, the Onn 4K Streaming Device is a budget-friendly entry into 4K streaming. It's not a powerhouse, but it works well for casual streaming and basic functionality. Priced at $20, it delivers 4K visuals with rich colors, though the absence of Dolby Vision limits overall picture depth. Customer feedback frequently praises the setup process as notably easy and straightforward. Overall, the Google TV interface runs smoothly enough, but minor slowdowns occur when switching apps or navigating menus.
Its voice remote with Google Assistant adds convenience for searching and controlling content; however, the button doesn't always register commands, and the remote itself feels light and cheap, according to some users. Its internal storage is limited to eight gigabytes, which falls short compared to streaming devices that offer 16 gigabytes or more, restricting how many apps you can install. Despite these shortcomings, it still provides consistent, legitimate 4K playback, stable connectivity, and reliable access to major streaming services.
Roku Smart Home smart bulb SE
The Roku Smart Home Smart Bulb SE is a budget-friendly way to add customizable, app-controlled lighting to any room. It connects directly to your 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so there's no hassle of setting up a dedicated hub like with some smart home bulbs. The bulb supports scheduling, with other options like Sunlight Match to adjust lighting by time of day, Sleep Mode for better rest, and hands-free voice control through Roku Voice, Alexa, or Google Assistant. It also comes with 16 million color options, tunable white light, and brightness levels reaching 1,100 lumens.
It works smoothly with Roku's app especially when paired with other Roku smart devices. However, it has limited compatibility and lacks support for HomeKit, IFTTT, or Matter, which restricts its integration with other smart ecosystems. Some users report minor connectivity issues and note the absence of dynamic lighting effects or TV-sync capabilities found in more expensive options like Philips Hue. Even so, it remains an energy-efficient and customizable bulb that's available at $9.88 for one or $17.88 for a two-pack.
Fitbit Inspire 3
When it comes down to it, there are few things more important than staying healthy, which makes the Fitbit Inspire 3 one of Walmart's best tech buys. It is great for tracking heart rate, steps, calories, blood oxygen, stress, and even skin temperature variations, giving users an overview of their health. This watch has a brighter color display, when compared to the monochrome display of the Fitbit Inspire 2, with intuitive navigation, and a battery life that lasts about 10 days for normal usage.
Priced at under $100, it offers significant value for its capabilities and is available on both iOS and Android. The screen's brightness and fast touch response make it easy to read outdoors, while features like Smart Wake, Sleep Mode, and Active Zone Minutes add practical everyday functionality.
Still, the device has its limits. First off, there's no built-in GPS, so you must rely on a connected phone for route tracking. Some users also note that while the band is lightweight and sleek, it can feel uncomfortable during long wear.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+
Compared to Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra, the A9+ is a budget-friendly alternative that promises dependable performance for everyday tasks. Its 11-inch LCD display looks good, though it can't quite match Samsung's brighter OLED displays. The tablet has a plastic build that feels solid and sturdy despite its relatively low price, which starts at $159 on Walmart.
However, the tablet comes with clear trade-offs. While it boasts a 7,040 mAh battery, many users find it doesn't last a full day with heavy use. If you choose to go with the base storage model, you'll only get 64 gigabytes of internal storage, which can fill up quickly with apps and media. Nevertheless, it has a microSD card slot for expandable storage up to a terabyte. The tablet also has no fingerprint sensor, and face recognition is its only biometric option.
While Samsung states the device supports 15-watt fast charging, some users have reported that a full charge can still take up to four hours. The tablet also doesn't support an S-Pen stylus. Despite the compromises, the tablet runs smoothly for multitasking, supports 5G connectivity on select models, and offers quad speakers for streaming or video calls.
Bissell PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet upright vacuum
For households dealing with stubborn pet hair, this vacuum tackles the job at a budget-friendly price under $100, making it one of Walmart's best-rated pet vacuums. Standout features include its powerful suction, lightweight build, and simple assembly. It's designed for all floor types and comes with scatter-free technology, so it picks up dirt, debris, and pet hair effectively from carpets, rugs, and hard floors. The pet hair brush and easy-to-empty canister make it particularly useful for homes with multiple pets, with many users confirming it handles heavy shedding without clogging.
The automatic cord rewind is another convenient add-on that makes setup and storage quick. For some users, the 25-foot power cord is shorter than ideal, while also lacking a swiveling head, and doesn't recline fully, which limits access to furniture edges and tight spaces. Many users also state they wish it had more power, with a few reporting belt or brush failures after months of frequent use, suggesting limited long-term durability.
Apple iPad A16 (11th generation)
With Apple's technology, their base products work for most people, and the 11th-gen A16 iPad is no exception. This Apple iPad serves as a mid-range tablet that handles everyday tasks like browsing, streaming, and note-taking easily. It runs on Apple's A16 Bionic chip, which is the same chip that powers the iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max, and base 15. While it runs the device fine, the A16 chip also means that this iPad has no support for Apple Intelligence.
Based on customer reviews, the main trade-offs are in the premium features. The iPad delivers up to 10 hours of battery life, which most users find impressive for everyday use. However, many customers regret the lack of Face ID, noting that relying solely on Touch ID feels dated compared to newer Apple devices. It also has no IP rating for water or dust resistance. While its 500-nit display is bright indoors, it struggles with glare outdoors, especially under direct sunlight, leaving power users and outdoor lovers wanting more.
Methodology
This list features 13 of the best tech products currently available in-store at Walmart. We selected them based on their overall popularity, in-store availability, performance, design quality, and value for money. We relied on customer ratings and reviews from Walmart's online storefront for any and all claims for user satisfaction and reliability over time.