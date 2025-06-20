Nintendo Switch 2 Review: A Worthy Successor, But Is It Worth The Price?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The original Nintendo Switch really was a paradigm shift for console gaming, kickstarting a new era of gaming handhelds that blurred the line between traditionally limited portable gaming experiences and full fledged living room consoles. That was way back in 2017 however, and since then competition has grown increasingly fierce. The Nintendo Switch 2 enters an arena it no longer has all to itself, and it will need to deliver a truly next generation experience to stay on top.

To accomplish this, the Switch 2 is now significantly more powerful than its predecessor, and has a host of new tricks and upgrades baked into it. I for one was very excited to try out the new ability of the joycons to function like computer mice, and the new magnetic attachment system for the joycons could be a major improvement. With that said, is there enough new here to entice original Switch owners to upgrade, and to compete with powerful modern PC handhelds?

Nintendo provided the Switch 2 for the purposes of this review. Video games were provided by Nintendo and third party publishers to facilitate testing.