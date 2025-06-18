Can You Use A Third-Party Controller For Your Nintendo Switch 2?

​​It's been a long time coming, but the Nintendo Switch 2 finally went on sale on June 5, 2025, and sold more than 3.5 million units worldwide in its first four days on the market. While some continue to wonder if the Nintendo Switch 2 is worth the upgrade, others have been busy with launch titles like Mario Kart World and Street Fighter 6. There's a lot to like about the new console, including its larger 7.9″ 1080p screen, faster performance, 256GB internal storage, plus full backward compatibility with first‑party accessories like Joy‑Con, Pro Controller, NES/SNES pads, and even the GameCube adapter. However, there's one question on the mind of many Switch 2 owners that hasn't been answered: third-party controller compatibility. While Nintendo has confirmed official support for its own controllers, it hasn't said anything about third-party alternatives.

Even though Nintendo has been silent on the issue, early testing by content creators has become the only way to find out. Based on the results so far, there's room for cautious optimism. Third-party controllers like Mobapad, GuliKit, and 8BitDo appear to pair and work properly with the Switch 2. In fact, Mobapad has released a firmware update enabling full Switch 2 support via Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz wireless, which the company says makes its controllers compatible and ready to play. Meanwhile, Gulkit has also confirmed its controllers are compatible with the Switch 2 and say they can even wake the console. We'll have to wait and see if other third-party brands follow suit with their own firmware updates.